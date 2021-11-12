Organic Chicken Market Projected To Discern Stable Expansion During 2031

The organic chicken market is likely to witness a notable shift from traditional selling to chain stores and online selling channels. Manufacturers can leverage the strength of retail chain stores to establish brand visibility in a bid to enhance sales. Moreover, online stores are also expected to gain significant traction as manufactures can tap remote consumers and enhance their sales funnel.

Fact.MR reveals that the sales of organic chicken via chain stores are likely to grow at a meteoric CAGR of 14.7% in terms of value during the period of forecast, 2018-2028. However, sales of organic chicken through direct sales are estimated to surpass other channels, says the report.

Demand for organic chicken is likely to spearhead across various countries on the back of increasing demand for organic food products as opposed to traditional products.

Fact.MR envisages that the sales of organic chicken worldwide is likely to cross US$ 7,500 Mn by end of 2028 with increasing demand from emerging countries.

Sales of organic chicken are expected to remain concentrated in the developed countries of Europe closely followed by emerging economies of Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), physical fitness being a common and a key aspect observed in these regions. Strong fitness industry of Europe is likely to present potential opportunities with rising people participation in fitness clubs.

For instance, according to IHRSA, in 2017 European health club market served around 56 million members with fitness clubs generating more than US$ 29 billion. This has translated into increasing demand for high protein natural food products such as organic chicken, in turn boosting its market’s growth in Europe.

Likewise, APEJ, largely driven by the Fitness 2.0 trend, has witnessed growing inclination toward pure protein source, consequently fuelling demand for organic chicken, which is projected to expand at a rate of 10.3%, particularly in China, Australia and New Zealand says the report.

Organic Chicken Market: In-depth Segmentation

The report being an ingenious blend of secondary and primary research, the segments of organic chicken market have been systematically assessed across every country and region.

The comprehensive nature of the report unveils an in-depth segmentation of the organic chicken market that reveals every angle in a bid to offer a holistic scenario of the market. Below tabulated is a detailed market segmentation for organic chicken.

By Form Frozen

Raw/Fresh

Processed By Product Type Whole

Breasts

Wings

Legs

Other Product Types By Buyer Group Food Processor and Manufacturers

HoReCa Sector

Household and Residential Buyers By Packaging Type Vacuum Skin Packaging

Modified Atmosphere Packaging

Overwrap Packaging

Shrink Packaging

Vacuum Thermoformed Packaging By Sales Channel Direct Sales

Modern Trade

Online Stores

Wet Stores

Chain Stores

Other Sales Channel By Region North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS and Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

