Pearlescent Pigment Market Top Players Financial Performance and Strategic Initiatives

The global Pearlescent Pigment Market was appreciated by US$ 1.26 billion in the year 2014 and is expected to reach USD 1.92 billion by 2022. Pearlescent or pearl pigments are factory-made consuming the mica base. It offers a shimmering result that is close to the unique “Mother of Pearl”. The unique natural pearl essence is costlier as equated to artificial, mica centered properties. Hence, manufacturers and customers are progressively accepting titanium, or ferric oxide covered mica pearlescent pigments to contest greater costs of manufacture and confirm general longstanding profits.

Growth Drivers:

Additionally, most important aspect impelling pearlescent pigment tendencies is increasing alertness on the part of the customer and industries about the reducing reserves of natural mineral & mineral deposits. This is expected to affect their manufacture and increase in demand for artificial substitutions in extensive uses. Developing marketplaces for example Brazil, India, and China are the most important customers of these pigments, because of greater acceptance percentage and increasing per head earnings in these areas. Increasing approval of personalized merchandises and growing governmental backing to inspire the progress of the automobile & construction businesses, chiefly in developing marketplaces, are also important motivators for these pigments in many applications.

Application Outlook:

The pearlescent pigment market on the source of Type of Application could span Cosmetics, Plastics, Printing Inks, Paints & Coating. The industrial machinery/maintenance coatings and automotive paints inhabit the biggest stake of the international market among the applications of pearlescent pigment. The subdivision of paints &coatings was responsible for a stake of more than 34% of the complete capacity during the year 2014.

Product Outlook:

The pearlescent pigment market on the source of Type of Product could span Combination Mica, Titanium Dioxide, Ferric / Iron Oxide, Natural Pearl Essence. The subdivision of Titanium Dioxide [TiO2] covered mica was the most extensively utilized white-effect pigment in printing inks and paints, due to its g brightness. Increasing admiration for great shine pigments by way of essential sustainability and solubility in industrialized covering uses are likewise expected to motivate the market above the prediction period.

The Asia Pacific observed greater demand for ferric/iron oxide-coated mica pigments, by means of provincial product income of US$ 137.6million during the year 2014. Additional pigments likewise expected to observe demand from numerous uses for example textiles, printing ink, and cosmetics.

Regional Outlook:

The pearlescent pigments market on the source of Area with respect to Trades in terms of intake, Profits, Market stake and Development percentage in these areas, for the duration of the prediction could span North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East &Africa.

By the source of geography, the North American market for pearlescent pigment headed the international business and was responsible for the stake of more than 38% of international demand during the year 2014.Greater per head earnings has definitely affected the sale of end user merchandises and the automobiles in the Asian nations such as Vietnam, China, and India. This sequentially has motivated the demand for pearl pigment. Growing end user alertness about the attractiveness & exterior by means of important purposes to back ecologically, have endorsed the use of pearl pigments in cosmetics too. The scope of the market this section is expected to develop at a CAGR of 4.1% for the duration of prediction.

The statement revises Trades in terms of intake of pearlescent pigment in the market; particularly in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa. It concentrates on the topmost companies operating in these regions. Some of the important companies operating in the field are Brenntag Specialties Inc., Nanyang Lingbao Pearl Pigment Co. Ltd, RIKA Technology Co. Ltd, Fujian Kuncai Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd., Lansco Colors, BASF SE, Pritty Pearlescent Pigments, Smarol Technology, Geotech International B.V, L’Arca Srl [Arca Colours], Sun Chemical Performance Pigments and Huaian Concord Industrial Product Co. Ltd. [Kolortek].

