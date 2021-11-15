Hoomans Of theDogHood Becomes The Voice Of Pet Parents Looking To Share Inspiring Stories Of Their Dogs On A Reliable Platform

Saratoga, CA, USA, 2021-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — Hoomans of theDogHood is an online platform which allows pet parents to connect with each other and share inspiring stories of their furry friends with other pawrents. These stories portray the bond between a dog and its owner, as a parent and a friend. They have the ability to inspire, to move, and to influence others.

They encourage people to have empathy, be kind to their dogs, practice patience and shower them with unconditional love and affection. Dogs are very much like babies and need to be pampered. theDogHood recognizes that dogs are just a joy to be around. Their user community—Hoomans of theDogHood allows pet owners to share this joy and the feeling of being a pet parent with others.

A company representative commented, “Hoomans of theDogHood is a relatively new venture for us, but one that has been met with an incredible response from our community. Dog lovers have shared hundreds of inspiring stories on our platform, touching the hearts of thousands more and encouraging them to love and be kind to their pets. We aim to showcase these extraordinary stories to as many people as we can.”

From dog rescue stories to transition tales of reluctant dog owners to pet lover, Hoomans of theDogHood is an archive consisting of all kinds of inspiring stories about pet owners and their pups. Community members can share their own furry love story and attach pictures to touch the hearts of several others.

The owners have worked hard to ensure that theDogHood app is a warm community that welcomes all kinds of people—as long as they love dogs. They also have verified trainers that upload tutorials to help the larger community grow closer to their pups.

About the Company

theDogHood is an online platform for dogs and dog lovers, offering a wide range of resources to help you better take care of your dogs. Some of these resources include dog training videos, smart tips & DIY Tricks for dog care at home & now a mobile app that lets you make your own neighborhood hubs for networking with other dog owners.

Contact Information

