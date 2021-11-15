Synthpop favorite Vaughty releases official video ‘Bottle’

LONDON, UK, 2021-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — Prominent synthpop scene favorite Vaughty has dropped his latest official single and video, “Bottle.” The track takes Vaughty’s sound to new heights of intensity while the video explores new depths of profundity. The UK’s synth mogul has previously proven himself capable of studio-level production and major-label audience reach, yet “Bottle” showcases Vaughty’s video chops in a similarly striking light arguably for the first time.

“Bottle” is the second single from Vaughty’s imminent “Dark Society” album slated for Q1 2022. Vaughty indie label Aggro Monkey Records says the Orwellian LP will deal with “the shadowy elements of humanity, the negative effects of technology, and the like.”

Much can be said of the songwriting and execution of “Bottle” both in and out of the studio, but longtime fans of Vaughty used to his dependable taste and high sonic standards may find themselves taken aback by the visual showmanship exhibited in this present release.

Taken together with the theatrical prelude, the video tops out around the seven-minute mark, making it the new centerpiece of Vaughty’s decade-long catalog. It features several easter eggs for fans of Vaughty and fans of synthpop alike, such as the standout appearance of Depeche Mode photographer Brian Griffin, and a momentary shot of DM keyboardist Alan Wilder being called on Vaughty’s cell.

In addition to the considerable talents of Vaughty, himself, “Bottle” also features production work from Andy Marlow (Marc Almond, Tracey Ullman) and Kevin Paul (Depeche Mode, Nick Cave, Sr. Mix Engineer Mute Records), as well as the visual artistry of director Szenasi Akos.

Born Vaughn Eunson in South Africa, today Vaughty writes, records, produces and lives in London as he has for twenty-some years. He also runs the popular Vaughn George synth music YouTube channel which has become a global hub of synth and piano enthusiasts, experts, teachers, students and professional musicians over the last five years. It boasts many remarkable interviews with legendary record producers, musicians and artists in general, and currently services circa 21,000 subscribers.

“I want to thank my loyal fans for supporting me throughout the years and I can promise you that ‘Dark Society” is going to be Vaughty as you’ve never heard him before,” Vaughty says. “I am very excited about this album — I feel that this album best represents who I am as an artist as well as my personal music taste.”

“Bottle” by Vaughty on the Aggro Monkey Records label is available from quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, synthpop fans. Very early.

