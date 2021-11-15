10th L.A. COUNTY YARN CRAWL STITCHES FOUR-DAY LIVE EVENT RETURN MARCH 24-27, 2022

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA , 2021-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — When the 2020 Los Angeles County Yarn Crawl had to unravel its plans due to COVID-19, no one knew just how long it would be postponed nor predict when the event itself could crawl its’ way back to the fiber arts community. CELEBRATING TEN YEARS, the L.A. County Yarn Crawl will knit together fifteen Los Angeles County women-owned small businesses for ONE four-day fun yarn event committed to a variety of fiber crafts within their respective six communities sprawling across the Greater Los Angeles area. Locals and visiting tourists can take a road trippin’ 143 mile adventure hitting coastal, metro, suburban and inland specialty yarn shops with the crawl’s long-awaited colorful live event comeback slated for March 24-27, 2022 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

“We’re so excited to be bringing back the Los Angeles Yarn Crawl in 2022. After missing two years, we’re also looking forward to welcoming all new crafters who started working with yarn while we were all asked to stay at home. If this is your first crawl, or you are a seasoned veteran, it’s going to be a great weekend and there will be lots of new unique and special things to see and do!” states Maridee Dangcil, President of the L.A. County Yarn Crawl.

The 10th L.A. Yarn Crawl will be bringing a mix of old and new to the event. Returning will be the classic crawl popular passport prize promotion, where each of the fifteen shops will feature a $300 gift basket prize. To enter crawl participants will drop their completed passports with stamps from the Yarn crawl sprawl of shops visited: https://layarncrawl.org/pages/about-the-la-yarn-crawl Other prize level components will feature general crawl prizes with a certain number of shops visited with new surprises added closer to the event.

With a varying range of yarn shop business experience from 46 years to just under one year – these hard working entrepreneurs toiled diligently during the pandemic to stay connected to their respective yarn communities. Now they are returning to work together collectively in order to unite the entire Greater Los Angeles area to continue thriving through the event at a time when fiber arts healing is needed within the live event’s all-inclusive yarn communities connecting all of their local brick and mortar businesses.

Of the fifteen women-owned yarn shops (14 brick-n-mortars + 1 mobile truck), there are twenty owners featuring eleven California Natives originally from Los Angeles, Pico Rivera, Rancho Cucamonga, Torrance, Burbank, SFV, Long Beach, Brentwood and San Dimas; and the remaining U.S. transplants to L.A. County from Austria, New York, Connecticut, Minnesota, Arizona, with two U.S. globetrotters one who spent time all over the place with some time in Philadelphia, while another is from an Air Force family. Together they have a grand total of 273 combined years of yarn business ownership experience.

The participating yarn shops sprawled across L.A. include the following areas:

San Fernando Valley: L’Atelier on Ventura (Encino) and Valley Village’s The Altered Stitch (with The Yarnover Truck mobile appearance 03/24/22).

The Westside: Wildfiber Studio (Santa Monica) and Jennifer Knits (Brentwood)

South Bay: L’Atelier (Redondo Beach) and Inglewood’s The Knitting Tree L.A. (with The Yarnover Truck mobile appearance 03/26/22).

Long Beach/Bellflower: Stitches in Time Yarn (Bellflower) and Long Beach’s Alamitos Bay Yarn Company under new ownership, (with The Yarnover Truck mobile appearance ­­03/25/22).

Downtown Los Angeles: Gather DTLA and The Little Knittery (Los Feliz).

San Gabriel Valley: Wollhaus (Pasadena), Yarnaholic™ Store & Boutique (Claremont), Phebie’s NeedleArt (Claremont), and in La Verne, BUKU Yarns (with The Yarnover™ Truck mobile appearance 03/27/22)

The L.A. County Yarn Crawl’s group of unique shops are committed toward educating and teaching yarn crafts. The purpose of the event is to create awareness by bringing together the Los Angeles community in the fiber arts all while creating friendships, inspiring creativity, projects, and memories to last a lifetime. For event details, COVID safety protocol and more information on the L.A. County Yarn Crawl 2022 please go to https://layarncrawl.org/ or email layarncrawl@gmail.com For all media interview and photo requests contact event publicist Stacey Kumagai of Media Monster Communications, Inc. at 818.506.8675 mediamonster@yahoo.com