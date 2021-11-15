RV offers B.A (Hons.) – Liberal Arts and Sciences: Guide to Admission process, Course Details & Major – Minor Specializations

RV University offers special Interdisciplinary BA (Hons.) courses in Bangalore to students who will have the flexibility to choose minors from their School of Economics and Finance and School of Design

Bangalore, India, 2021-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — Liberal arts is comparatively a new concept in India and often mistaken with pursuing graduation in subjects under humanities, performing arts and fine arts. Whereas graduating in Liberal arts includes not only subjects under humanities, performing arts and fine arts but subjects from commerce as well as sciences. B.A. in Liberal Arts gives students the opportunities to pick the subjects from a vast array of options created from the amalgamation of different streams.

Liberal arts is a new education trend in India and RV University is amongst the top liberal arts colleges in Bangalore. School of Liberal Arts and Sciences facilitates students who are looking forward to B.A. admission with experiential learning experience along with projects, research work, seminars, educational tours, workshops, and more to enhance their career prospects right from the beginning.

Admission process:

RV University offers admission to students in B.A. (Hons.) courses in Bangalore on the basis of their past academic performance. Merit is the only guiding principle for seeking admission in the various programmes of the university.

Eligibility criteria for admission:

10+2 or equivalent (CBSE, ISC, IB, Cambridge, State Boards and other Govt. recognized boards) GCE/IGCSE/GCSE examinations of the approved British Examination Bodies, with Minimum 5 (Five) subjects in A, B, C Grades including English at ORDINARY (“O”) Level and 2/3 subjects at ADVANCED (“A”) LEVEL has been equated with +2 stage qualification. International Baccalaureate Diploma Courses – Candidates should secure 24 points with a minimum of three subjects at Higher Level (HL) and three subjects at Standard Level (SL).

Course Details – Major and Minor Specialisations

The School of Liberal Arts and Sciences at RVU offers B.Sc. (Hons.) course and B.A. (Hons.) course which is a degree programme of three year duration. Students can choose the subjects across different schools to comprise the major and minor of their choice.

B.A. (Hons.) : Students who are interested in pursuing B.A. (Hons.) courses can choose to major in History, Political Science and Leadership Studies, Indology, Philosophy and Ethics, Literature and Languages, Film Studies and Performing Arts. For minors they can choose from subjects offered under B.Sc. programmes, i.e. Environmental Science, Physics, Psychology or Filmmaking or from additional minors from school of Economics and Finance and School of Design.

B.Sc. (Hons.) : Students who are interested in pursuing B.Sc. (Hons.) courses can choose to major in Environmental Science, Physics, Psychology or Filmmaking. Simultaneously they can choose their minors from subjects offered under B.A. programmes .i.e. History, Political Science and Leadership Studies, Indology, Philosophy and Ethics, Literature and Languages, Film Studies and Performing Arts or from subjects offered by School of Design or School of Economics and Finance.

Conclusion

Degree in Liberal Arts gives you the flexibility to design your own future with subjects of your interest. You have all the freedom to choose to major in an academic focused programme and minor in a professional programme. Diversity in liberal arts courses is the key to success of the upcoming offbeat job opportunities. So modify your degree according to your own area of interest and prepare for a better future at RVU.

Contact RV University @ +91 8951179896, +91 6363759413

Or write to their administrative team to info@rvu.edu.in

To enquire about admissions write to admissions@rvu.edu.in

Visit their website for more information

Location of the University Office: RV Vidyanikethan Post, 8th Mile , Mysuru Road, Bengaluru – 560 059