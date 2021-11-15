GLASSCAPE and METALSCAPE Touchscreens from RAFI Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics

Montreal, Canada, 2021-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring next-generation touchscreens from RAFI in the latest edition of THE EDGE – Industry 4.0 & Industrial Automation.

RAFI’s GLASSCAPE touchscreen platform was developed for the industrial environment and is manufactured entirely in Germany. Used in medical engineering, the food industry, mechanical engineering, and in commercial and special-purpose vehicles, GLASSCAPE benefits from supply security thanks to independent production, and features industrial-level ruggedness.

The closed glass surface of GLASSCAPE sensors prevent any penetration of dirt, liquids and other foreign matter. Industrial touchscreens are also available, adding operation with gloves, multi-touch and palm recognition and high temperature resistance.

The brushed metal finish of METALSCAPE gives HMI systems a high-class appearance and makes a real statement. The patented METALSCAPE technology enables metal to be illuminated in the simplest way possible – without cut-outs.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

