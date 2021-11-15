Elevate Your Jewel Box With Oxidised Jewellery From The Advitya

Noida, India, 2021-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — From contemporary jewelry designs to art jewelry and sculpture, you’ve likely seen a lot more blackened silver these days. It’s both trendy and edgy, and its contrasting color makes gemstones and diamonds pop! But you also may be wondering what exactly is oxidised jewellery online? And just as important, how should you expect it to wear over time?

About Oxidized Silver

A piece of blackened or oxidized silver is true sterling silver, but its surface has been intentionally darkened by introducing it to a chemical process. This patina, a surface color that occurs when the silver is introduced to sulfides, is a sped-up version of the natural tarnishing process. A layer of silver sulfide forms on the exterior of the metal, giving it a blackened look.

A quick aside: The term oxidizing is a misnomer since the process is caused by introducing sulfides and not oxygen. Nevertheless, the industry terminology has stuck, although it’s not technically correct.

We jewelers use a chemical compound such as liver of sulfur, a potassium sulfide, to create the blackened surface on silver jewelry. The range of colors that can achieve from this process is extensive. At full strength, the color will appear a matte gunmetal black. But with a controlled application, a whole rainbow of colors can be achieved, including blues, purples, yellows, and reds.

Like other patinas, oxidized silver is just a surface treatment and does not change the interior color or properties of the metal.

OXIDIZED NECKLACE

A chunky necklace is perhaps the most loved and adored. This is a long necklace crafted in German silver and coated with silver oxidized that falls impressively with all the details focussed around the pendant, making it an elaborate piece of oxidized brass jewelry and something you will love making a statement with. If you love to wear bold pieces of jewellery every time you step out, this necklace will be your go-to, for we are forever looking for pieces that justify occasion and everyday outfits alike. The rhodium plating is ever-lasting making it better than your usual silver jewels.

OM EARRING

OM earrings with light embellishments inspired by popular mythological symbols. Made from brass and oxidised jewellery set. Wear with a casual kurta.

This piece of jewellery comes with The Advitya assurance of quality and durability. Caring for your fashion jewellery: We, at The Advitya, take care of every piece of jewellery so that you don’t spend hours caring for them. But do remember, fashion jewellery lasts longer when kept dry and free of chemicals. Follow this simple rule: Your jewellery should be the last thing you put on and the first thing you take off.

Gold and silver oxidized bangles are one of the most popular options when it comes to jewellery. This is mainly because such type of jewellery pairs equally well with Indian and western wear both. Oxidized jewellery is metal jewellery that has been given a raw oxidized look, and this means it looks a bit darkened. Oxidized ornaments are also synonymous with temple jewellery and tribal jewellery.

Since ancient times, tribal people have worn oxidized jewels since they don’t have the resources to electroplate their jewellery, so they are naturally oxidized. Oxidized jewellery sets go well with colorful lehengas, and their demand rises, especially during Navratri, as many women prefer to wear this kind of jewellery for Garba and Dandiya. On our website, you will find single pieces and sets from various brands – some contemporary and others more traditional.