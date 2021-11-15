Commercial Drone Market Size, Share and Growth Forecast by Regions 2021-2025

San Jose, California , USA, Nov 15, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Commercial Drone Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global commercial drone market size would touch USD 129.23 billion by 2025, as estimated by Million Insights. Further, the market is projected to expand at over 56% CAGR from 2019 to 2025. Increasing application of commercial drones such as agriculture, real estate, construction, photography and entertainment is driving the market growth.

Request a Sample Copy of Commercial Drone Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/commercial-drone-market/request-sample

Drones can easily reach the places where human reach is a difficult task. In addition, UAVs can be equipped with cameras and sensors, thus, facilitating difficult tasks in agriculture and security. Further, various hardware component required for drone operation has become affordable, thereby, leading to increased adoption.

In the recent past, there has been significant improvement in the battery life of drones. In addition, government regulations have attributed to the higher degree of autonomy to the drones. Owing to these factors, drone applications have increased in commercial sectors.

Based on the product, the rotary blade segment is projected to grow at a considerable pace over the next six years. Increasing applications of these drones in photography and filming is attributing to the growth of the segment. These drones can provide easy maneuvering in compact places.

North America held the largest share in the market owing to supportive government regulations by the federal bodies. In addition, the region is also witnessing significant adoption of commercial drones in delivery services, which is estimated to prove vital in the long run.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Based on the product, the rotary blade segment is projected to expand at 55% CAGR from 2019 to 2025

By application, the agriculture division is likely to exhibit over 60% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

North America, owing to favorable government regulations, held the largest share in the commercial drone market

Technical advancements have paved the way for the introduction of machine vision and artificial intelligence in drone operations.

Access Commercial Drone Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/commercial-drone-market

Commercial Drone Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Filming & Photography

Inspection & Maintenance

Mapping & Surveying

Precision Agriculture

Surveillance & Monitoring

Others

Commercial Drone Product Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Fixed-Wing

Rotary Blade

Hybrid

Commercial Drone End Use Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Agriculture

Delivery & Logistics

Energy

Media & Entertainment

Real Estate & Construction

Security & Law Enforcement

Others

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com