Precision Gearbox Market Demand and Emerging Trends, Analysis and Forecasts 2025

Felton, California , USA, Nov 15 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global “Precision Gearbox Market” report offers an overview of the market size, share, trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the Precision Gearbox Industry. Latest report on the global Precision Gearbox market is a compilation of key market insights and discusses key market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities at length. It also provides a comprehensive overview of the market of different regions across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Africa and Others.

The Precision Gearbox Market report discusses the primary industry growth drivers and challenges that the vendors and the market as a whole face and provides an overview of the key trends emerging in the market. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects along with key leading countries in Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa regions.

The global precision gearbox market size is anticipated to value USD 2.7 billion until 2025. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 7.4% in the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025. The emerging trend towards the adoption of automation technologies coupled with the rising demand for products is projected to drive the market growth in the upcoming years.

The planetary gearbox segment held a dominant share on account of its enhanced features such as higher efficiency and compact design. While the segment of the parallel precision gearbox is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the upcoming years due to their ease of mounts and a wide range of applications across the material handling segment.

The robotics application segment dominated the global market in 2018 owing to the increasing usage of robots across many industries like automotive, electronics and electrical. On the other hand, the packaging segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the upcoming years on account of their rising usage of gearboxes for the manufacturing of primary, secondary & tertiary packaging machines.

The Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of more than 35.5% across the global market in 2018 due to an increasing number of manufacturing facilities across this region. While, North America is anticipated to register a 6.1% CAGR from 2019 to 2025 owing to the rising number of industries like aerospace, food and beverages and pharmaceuticals in countries like the U.S. and Canada.

Some of the companies for Precision Gearbox market are:

Dana Incorporated, WITTENSTEIN SE, Siemens AG, Rexnord Corporation, and Neugart GmbH.

