SADAQATOKEN THE SOLIDARITY TOKEN

My name is Sadoqi Eljabir, I have been passionate about cryptocurrency since 2014, but I also have the flaw of being altruistic. I decided to remain anonymous to carry out this project, I think that my project is very much inspired by the BITCOIN project, like "Satoshi Nakamoto" who also decided to remain anonymous while supervising his project through an intermediary.

The designer of the Shiba Inu “Riyoshi”, also inspires me a lot, his project Shiba Inu is a real success…

Your help, make my project a reality and my project will allow charities to distribute food and to be a cog against precariousness. You will also allow environmental organisations to replant trees and fight against global warming…

PROJECT DETAILS

My project consists in a concise way in collecting donations as a surerogatory but also the Zakat which is a religious tax which represents 2.5% of the savings and goods on a total duration provided that the threshold of the Nissab is exceeded. The Nissab is the equivalent of 85 grams of gold and 595 grams of silver, a threshold that must not be exceeded.

Therefore, any Muslim who has savings and assets equivalent to 85 grams of gold in a year must pay a tax of 2.5% “Zakat”…

That’s Why i create the SADAQATOKEN « SDT », a BEP20 token, based on the Smart Binance Chaîn, which offers a lot of advantages. There is 1 billion tokens…

But there are also times when Muslims are very generous, such as Ramadan, when Muslims give huge amounts of money.

This money is therefore an annual income, which will allow the project to avoid a big “Bear Market” period and allow the donors of the zakat to store it for a year without being rewarded, as usurious interest is forbidden in Islam.

Everything from fundraising to redistribution through an application, calculating and converting your SDT tokens for redistribution to the deserving.

The Tokenomics has been defined, the Roadmap has been defined and the objectives are clear and limpid.

What I wish to achieve with this project is to be a cause to make this world a better place, my project is not restricted to Muslims only, but to all those who suffer on Earth, and the Earth itself by funding organizations that act against climate change and deforestation. “Making the Earth better” is my motto.

The impact of our project

I know the world of humanitarian aid and I have participated in food distributions and I know what it is to see a smile on the face of a deprived person. We must not underestimate the impact of our isolated actions on the consequences that they have on a global scale. Unfortunately we cannot rely on government institutions, people have to act on their own with their own means.

Your donations will serve to set an example to the world of crypto-currencies and finance where the motto for most is only “speculation and gain”. Where is the human part in this ?

Understand that Zakat, this religious tax which represents 2.5% of our income, concerns 1.8 billion Muslims, at least 1/3 of whom must pay Zakat, imagine how much 2.5% of the savings of some generous Muslims in the Persian Gulf would represent.

I have provided you with some statistics that we have done.

Risks and challenges

The risks are that the project does not benefit from sponsors and holders. But I strongly believe in this project because it benefits all the participants.

In the event of failure, the money collected will be redistributed as planned and all actions taken will be published on my website: https://sadaqatoken.org

My motto is transparency and honesty

How will you overcome them ?

I will overcome this by going above and beyond in the realisation of this project

” Do good and you will reap good “.

I will respect all the steps and all this will be recorded on my website, I will quickly attract the trust of all those who believe in this project.

I would like to thank from the bottom of my heart all those who feel that this project is reliable and honest, those who believed in the seriousness of this project. 1000 thanks

Know that God multiplies alms by 700, each ear of wheat contains 7 seeds, each of which will produce another 100 seeds.

So your good deeds will be multiplied.

Thank you also to all those who are not religious but who have a good heart and think that we can improve this world. 1000 thanks

Of course some of you will be touched by my project and will feel the sincerity of its creator. Help is not only financial but also by sending positive vibes, sharing our project on your social networks by using the Indiegogo sharing tools !

Feel free to share on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and tell everyone who is interested in promising crypto projects.. This wonderful crowdfunding platform that allows us to achieve beautiful things.

FAQ :

What is the specificity of your project, what makes it unique?

Our project is unique because it is the only project in the cryptosphere that proposes to collect zakat and donations without giving a reward related to staking or investment because in Islam this is considered religiously forbidden and is called Ribba. This is proof that this project is not speculative and opportunistic.

Why should we help you with this project and buy your tokens, the SDT ?

This project has the noble objective of creating long term humanitarian projects, hospitals, schools, I specify that this project is apolitical and that is important! Then we feel concerned by the problems related to climate change and deforestation, when man goes wrong, the earth also goes wrong …

This project is also profitable for investors, firstly on a spiritual level as the donations will be multiplied by God, for non-believers and speculators, it is enough to know that Zakat is paid every year and the donations during the month of Ramadan exceed millions of dollars worldwide.

Why did you choose anonymity ?

There is an important concept in Islam regarding almsgiving, it is Al Ikhlass, it is a sincerity with which we are supposed to act only for God and not to collect thanks or be exposed to ostentation.

Then I think the success of Bitcoin and Shiba Inu are related to this…

What guarantee do you have that you won’t run away with the money like some scams and shitcoins ?

One of our mottos is transparency and as soon as we receive the first funds, a section will appear on our website to show the progress of the project and what we have achieved with evidence. We are also considering including a clause in our contract to avoid the capital being exclusively in the hands of certain people, and that they only own a part that put the project in danger.

Is the SADAQATOKEN token designed exclusively for the Muslim community ?

The SDT is not specific to Muslims, it is a humanitarian and environmental project, which is a common base for all humans. But Muslims could be the majority of investors as Zakat is a Muslim tax.

To read our Whitepaper : https://sadaqatoken.org/white-paper/

To read our Pitch Deck : https://sadaqatoken.org/the-sadaqatoken-pitch-deck/

To read our roadmap : https://sadaqatoken.org/roadmap/