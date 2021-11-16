Atlanta Silverbacks is the venue of Father Christmas Cup 2021

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, 2021-Nov-16 — /EPR Network/ — Soccer fans it’s time to mark your calendar for the 2021 Father Christmas Cup. This year’s venue for the highly anticipated annual soccer fundraiser is the Atlanta Silverbacks Park on December 11. Atlanta Silverbacks Park is a soccer complex in unincorporated DeKalb County, just outside Atlanta, United States. This year’s edition of the soccer for a cause event is expected to be exciting and full of fun.

Since it was conceptualized in 2003, the Father Christmas Cup has become a huge hit to the community since it offers comfort and financial support to local Atlanta families who will be missing a parent for the first time over the holiday period. The success of The Father Christmas Cup has been accomplished only because of the grassroots support and overwhelming generosity of the Atlanta soccer community.

This year’s festivity will be extra special since those active in our soccer community that has passed within the previous 12 months will be memorialized. Funds from the event are raised from player participation donations, a sponsored player shirt, raffle proceeds, private donations made through the Father Christmas Cup website, and donations on the day of the event itself. As well as having their logo on the player’s shirt, event sponsors are recognized on the day of the event as well as on the Father Christmas Cup website www.fxcup.org and in social media updates.

History and Origin of The Father Christmas Cup

The Father Christmas Cup came to be as a result of a discussion one night in September 2003 between a group of friends in a local pub, what was then the old Fado Fado, in the Buckhead bar district of Atlanta Georgia.

The discussion centered on the casualties from the war in Iraq and how that Christmas a family would be in mourning for a father missing for the first time during the Holiday season.

One of the groups recalled how soccer and war had been intertwined throughout the ages and we all remembered how during World War I, it was often cited that on Christmas Eve in 1915 a truce was struck between the Germans and the English to celebrate Christmas. The truce lasted Christmas Day and part of the following day- Boxing Day- and how an impromptu soccer game ensued in no-man’s land between the trenches.

The idea came about to hold a soccer match as a fundraiser to help a family that was missing their father for the first time. The first Father Christmas Cup has played in December 2003 and funds raised were donated anonymously to a soldier’s family.