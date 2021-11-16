https://www.onescreen.ai/blog/onescreen.ai-adds-3m-in-funding-to-build-first-of-its-kind-media-marketplace-for-billboards-buses-blimps-and-more

BOSTON, MA, 2021-Nov-16 — /EPR Network/ — OneScreen.ai, a SaaS-enabled B2B marketplace provider for out-of-home (OOH) advertising, has raised an additional $3 million in seed funding to create the first-of-its-kind media platform that brings together the fragmented OOH advertising landscape. The funding, $2.6 million from Asymmetric Capital Partners and $400k from Impellent Ventures, will be used to develop the first streamlined, connected OOH market network, via an all-in-one platform. The startup has raised $4.5 million to date.

“The fragmentation of the ad market, including static, digital, and programmatic is making it difficult for marketers to make good choices,” said Sam Mallikarjunan, co-founder and CEO of OneScreen.ai. “Add to that, the process for finding and acquiring OOH advertising inventory in the growing $30 billion industry is ridiculously archaic. There has never been a directory of all OOH advertising inventory, never mind a centralized place for even available local billboards, who owns them, and where to buy. OneScreen.ai has seen great momentum, booking $1 million in revenue in Q3 and $1 million in October. This funding will support us in building the first all-in-one real-world open directory to connect brands and their ideal targeted audiences.”

The OOH industry is overly labor-intensive with more than 50% of inventory unintentionally going unsold every month. The all-in-one media platform aims to improve efficiency by providing access to all available billboards, transit signage, sports and event advertising, and connected TV. For the first time, marketers can locate, buy, deploy, and measure OOH advertising campaigns in one centralized location. A powerhouse team of alums from Google, HubSpot, and Wayfair are creating this platform.

OOH advertising is the only traditional ad medium that continues to grow, despite its fragmented and outdated systems. A recent Harris poll reported a 45% increase in people noticing billboards, outdoor video screens, and other OOH media since pandemic shutdowns ended.

“As a former first-hand buyer of OOH inventory, I knew instantly when meeting Sam that OneScreen.ai was going to drive massive change in an industry badly needing a technology-based upgrade,” said Rob Biederman, Managing Partner at Asymmetric Capital Partners. “With the increasing complexity of any targeted marketing and the perpetually rigged casino which is online paid customer acquisition, we believe the most data-driven marketers are focusing their attention on OOH. OneScreen.ai is creating the best buying experience.”

In July, the company announced it closed $1 million in pre-seed funding led by TechFarms Capital.

Founded by former executives and alumni from Google, HubSpot, and Wayfair, OneScreen.ai is modernizing the fragmented out-of-home (OOH) advertising industry. From billboards, blimps, and buses to wrapped cars and connected TV in bars and restaurants, OOH advertising is a $30 billion industry and growing, but 50% of inventory goes unnoticed. OneScreen.ai’s first streamlined, connected, and AI-powered all-in-one media platform is a centralized space where marketers can locate, buy, deploy, and measure OOH advertising campaigns, connecting brands with their ideal customers. To learn more, visit www.onescreen.ai and follow on LinkedIn.

