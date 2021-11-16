Hydrocolloids Market worth $13.36 billion by 2026

Chicago, 2021-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Hydrocolloids Market by Type (Gelatin, Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan, LBG, Alginate, Agar, Pectin, Guar Gum, Gum Arabic, MCC, and CMC), Source (Botanical, Microbial, Animal, Seaweed, and Synthetic), Function, Application, and Region – Global Forecast to 2026″, global hydrocolloids market was valued at USD 9.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 13.36 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The exponential growth in the natural and clean-label food consumption across the food and beverage industry due to its growing awareness has influenced the use of hydrocolloids. Moreover, this has led to an increase in dependence on natural fibers and gums for functional properties, stability, safety, and quality of food products. According to the American Oil chemist society Journal of 2015, hydrocolloids, apart from imparting textural properties, also enhance the nutritional properties of the food as they contain nearly 60%-90% of dietary fibers.

Pectin, by type, is estimated to be the fastest type segment during the forecast period

Pectin is an important polysaccharide with applications in food, pharmaceuticals, and many other industries. It is used as an emulsifier, gelling agent, thickener, stabilizer, and fat or sugar replacer in a low-calorie food. Pectin and pectin-derived oligosaccharides can also be used as important ingredients in functional food. Its importance in the food sector lies in its ability to form a gel in the presence of Ca2+ ions or a solute at low pH.

Seaweed, by source, is estimated to be the fastest source segment during the forecast period

Seaweed-derived hydrocolloids mainly include alginate, carrageenan, and agar, which are important parts of the food ingredient industry. The three types of hydrocolloids are natural hydrophilic polymers existing in the cell walls and extracellular matrixes of brown and red seaweeds that can be extracted through a series of chemical and physical processes. Owing to their excellent thickening, gelling, film-forming, and other novel properties, alginate, carrageenan, and agar are widely used in the functional food industry. Seaweed hydrocolloids find application as thickeners, stabilizers, coagulants, and salves (in the wound and burn dressings) and they are used as materials to produce bio-medical impressions in the food, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries.

Stablizers, by functions, is estimated to fastest function segment during the forecast period

Stabilizers add viscosity to enhance overall flavor and give body to beverages while also preventing sedimentation and keeping ingredients suspended within the finished product. Stabilizers are additives used to help maintain emulsions or prevent degeneration in beverages. The most common stabilizers are hydrocolloids (such as xanthan, gum Arabic, and gum acacia), modified starches, pectin, carrageenan, casein, and inulin. The purpose of stabilizers is to add viscosity to enhance flavor and give body to a beverage. They also maintain emulsification, which prevents sedimentation by keeping additional ingredients suspended in the product.

Food & beverage , by application, is estimated to the fastest during the forecast period

Hydrocolloids are widely used to improve the quality of bakery products by providing texture, stability, and extended shelf life. These polymers can induce structural changes in wheat flour used for bread making and improve the water retention capacity. Guar gum and xanthan gum are used for bread making. Alginates and gelatin are used to stabilize bakery toppings and icings and prevent the sticking of products. Agar is widely used in the preparation of bakery icings, toppings, and glazes, as they can hold soluble solids, such as sugar. In contrast, guar gum is used to improve homogeneity and extend the shelf life of bakery products through moisture retention. Xanthan gum provides smoothness and water retention in cakes, muffins, and bread. (CMC) is used in bakery products to retain moisture, improve mouthfeel and product shape, and increase shelf life.

North America is estimated to be the fastest region during the forecast period

The North American hydrocolloids market is also driven by its application in premium food products. The leading manufacturers of hydrocolloids in North America include Ashland Inc. (US), CP Kelco (US), Cargill, Incorporated (US), Ingredion Incorporated (US), and Darling Ingredients Inc. (US). The North American market is completely driven by the US, which accounted for nearly 32% in 2020. The US has a large market for bakery, confectionery, convenience food, and packaged food products; hence, it constitutes a major share in the market. Consumers in the US are calorie-conscious due to which low-calorie and low-fat food products are popular in the country. The increasing prevalence of obesity and cardiac diseases has led consumers to demand natural and low-calorie food products. Food manufacturers are therefore concentrating on the application of natural hydrocolloids and their function as fat replacers.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with a study on the product portfolios of the leading companies operating in the hydrocolloids market. It consists of the profiles of leading companies such as Ingredion Incorporated (US), Cargill, Incorporated (US), DuPont (US), Darling Ingredients Inc. (US), ADM (US), and Kerry Group (Ireland).

