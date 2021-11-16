Forensic Equipment and Supplies Market Insights – Forecast to 2024

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Nov-16 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report Forensic Equipment and Supplies Market is projected to reach USD 8.7 billion by 2024 from USD 6.0 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.7%.

Factors such as the growing number of crimes across major countries, ongoing technological advancements in forensic sciences, growing public-private investments in the field of forensics, and the rising awareness among investigators about the role of DNA profiling in criminology are driving the growth of the forensic equipment and supplies market. However, the high cost of forensic instruments and the dearth of well-skilled technicians to perform forensic analysis in emerging countries are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the Forensic Supplies Market is segmented into DNA analysis, drug testing/toxicology, blood analysis, biometrics, and other applications. The drug testing/toxicology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period primarily due to the growing availability of innovative toxicity analysis platforms worldwide, increasing number of drug testing laboratories across major countries, and the rising incidence of drug abuse and related criminal cases.

Based on product, the Forensic Equipment and Supplies Market is segmented into instruments, reagents & consumables, evidence-drying cabinets, and low-temperature storage devices. The instruments segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Forensic Equipment Market in 2019. The increasing adoption of DNA profiling in criminology across emerging and less-developed countries and the increasing production of illicit drugs are the major factors driving the growth of this market segment.

Government forensic laboratories utilize forensic equipment and supplies to perform key forensic analysis, such as DNA fingerprinting, facial identification, and histocompatibility analysis. Factors driving the growth of this segment include the growing funding and investments by governments to strengthen their analytical capabilities in the field of forensics and expand their coverage across sub-urban and rural areas to maintain law and order effectively.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), SCIEX (Danaher Corporation, US), PerkinElmer (US), Agilent Technologies (US), and Waters Corporation (US) were the top five players operating in the global forensic equipment and supplies market. Other prominent players operating in this market include GE Healthcare (US), QIAGEN NV (Netherlands), Spectris (UK), Air Science (US), Lynn Peavey Company (US), Sirchie (US), BVDA International (Netherlands), Safariland, LLC (US), Horiba (Japan), and Illumina, Inc. (US).

The forensic equipment and supplies market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to be the largest regional market for forensic equipment and supplies in 2019 majorly due to the high and growing adoption of DNA testing technology in the region and the ongoing technological advancements in forensic equipment.

