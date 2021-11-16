COVID-19 Impact on the Global Automotive Plastics Market for Passenger Cars Growth and Demand Forecast | MarketsandMarkets™

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Nov-16 — /EPR Network/ —The report “Automotive Plastics Market for Passenger Cars by Product Type (PP, PU, PVC, PA), Application (Interior, Exterior, Under Bonnet), Vehicle Type (Conventional Cars, Electric Cars), and Geography – Global Forecast to 2026″, The global automotive plastics market size for passenger cars is projected to grow from USD 21.1 billion in 2021 to USD 30.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The demand for automotive plastics is mainly driven by passenger car production and the increasing utilization of automotive plastics in vehicle designs. Plastics offer a maximum weight reduction of automobiles, which in turn reduces carbon emissions. There is a growing demand for automotive plastics products from developing economies.

Get an Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of This Report at https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=506

The polyurethane (PU) product type segment accounted for the largest share of the automotive plastics market for passenger cars in 2020.

By product type, the PU segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. PU has various properties such as high stiffness, strength, dimensional stability, high temperature, and abrasion resistance, and low friction characteristics, along with chemical, flame, abrasion, creep, and fatigue resistance, which makes it one of the majorly used plastics. Polyurethanes (PU) are utilized in passenger cars for seat foams, carpet backing, seat overlays, head & armrests, airbag covers, and acoustic insulations. The largest share of PU in terms of value can be attributed to its high cost as compared to other plastics such as PP, PVC, HDPE, among others.

The electric car vehicle type is expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the automotive plastics market for passenger cars.

By vehicle type, the electric cars segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the automotive plastics market for passenger cars. Electric cars are solely dependent on the lighter parts to improve their driving range as the electrified powertrains enable the exertion of kinetic energy, which decreases the weight reduction. Companies like Volvo have their R&D working on plastics materials that store and discharge electric energy. The plastics are strong and light in weight and enough for the vehicles structural components and body panels. The growth of EVs has improved drastically since 2014 and is expected to register a CAGR of 26.5% by the end of 2026. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the electric cars vehicle type segment during the forecasted period.

Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share in the global automotive plastics market for passenger cars in 2020.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the automotive plastics market for passenger cars in 2020. The countries considered for the study in Asia Pacific are China, Japan, India, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, among others. Asia Pacific is a leading manufacturing hub for the automotive industry owing to the increasing passenger vehicle production in China and India. The vehicle production in these countries is growing at a rapid rate because of the presence of major automotive players such as Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, and Nissan. Manufacturers such as BMW and Volkswagen have already set up manufacturing units in these countries. In terms of geography, Asia has the highest production of electric vehicles, making it the largest market for plastic for EVs. Such factors are expected to fuel the growth of the automotive plastics market for passenger cars in the region.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports at https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=506

BASF SE (Germany), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV (Netherlands), LG Chem (South Korea), DuPont (US), Covestro AG (Germany), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Solvay (Belgium), Arkema SA (France), Borealis AG (Austria), among others are the key players operating in the automotive plastics market for passenger cars.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com