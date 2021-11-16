Voice and Speech Recognition Market Drivers, Industry Survey and Business Development Analysis till 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Nov 16, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Market Insights

The global voice and speech recognition market size is projected to value at USD 31.82 billion by 2025, as per a new report published by Million Insights, with a CAGR of 17.2% from 2018 to 2025. The need for voice-enabled systems, virtual assistant equipment and devices are expected to accelerate in the near future due to their increasing applications in the automobile and BFSI sectors. The rising need to control fraudulent activities and strengthen security in the banking sector demands the use of voice biometrics for users.

The automobile sector is projected to gain traction over the years due to technological advancements and the rise of innovations such as connected and autonomous cars. The incorporation of voice-activated software in new car models is expected to surge market growth by 2025.

Voice recognition, regarded as a mainstream technology is extensively used in the healthcare industry to propel the electronic health tracking systems by offering ease to doctors to maintain records by speaking rather than writing manually. The healthcare sector accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to exhibit significant growth by 2025.

AI-enabled voice and speech recognition software is expected to register a high CAGR by 2025 due to the constant development in connected devices with personal assistants and machine learning techniques. For example, Dragon Drive is a personal assistant created by Nuance Communication Inc., which integrates several cars, smartphones, and household appliances that can be connected via the internet to a hub. Therefore, the user can be informed about work schedules, daily chores, traffic updates, and other alerts via Dragon Drive.

However, shortfall of the accuracy of these technologies in the recognition of dialects and regional accents is expected to hinder the market growth. Moreover, sentiment analysis through pitch changes and voice improvisations can aid growth opportunities in the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Increasing emphasis on the development of AI-based systems is expected to impel speech and voice recognition market growth over the projected period.

The proliferation of speech recognition solutions in the retail and consumer verticals is expected to surge the overall market. Lifestyle changes and patterns in different countries like Germany, U.K., and U.S. are increasing the adoption of voice and speech recognition software.

Increasing use of smart electronics in China, Brazil, Japan, and India is further expected to surge the demand for this software. Providing a deep learning algorithm in speech and voice solutions for accuracy is predicted to have a favorable impact on the market.

North America held the largest share of over 35.0% in 2017 based on revenue.

Key players like Facebook, Inc., Apple, Inc., Baidu, Inc., Alphabet, Inc., and Amazon, Inc., are poising the regional growth of China and U.S.

The major industry participants include Apple, Inc., Advanced Voice Recognition Systems, Inc.; Baidu, Inc., Api.ai; Alphabet, Inc., BioTrust ID B.V.; Amazon, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation; Microsoft Corporation, and M2SYSLLC.

