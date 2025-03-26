RPost Renews Strategic Partnership with Certicámara to Enhance Email Security in Colombia

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — RPost, a leading provider of secure email services, has announced a multi-year renewal of its partnership with Certicámara, Colombia’s top security and identity consortium. After a successful five-year collaboration, where the companies launched the legally authorized Colombian version of Registered Email™ services, this renewal solidifies RPost’s position as the go-to provider for email proof of delivery in the country. RPost and Certicámara have worked together to bring secure email solutions to major corporate and government clients, including leading insurers like MetLife and Willis, telecom giants such as Telefonica and Claro, as well as various governmental bodies.

Over the past six months, RPost has experienced significant growth in Colombia, with a 22% increase in corporate and government clients and a 77% surge in monthly transaction volume. In response, the company is rolling out an upgraded version of its RMail Spanish user experience to further enhance its service offering in the region. RPost’s expansion strategy, powered by local distributors like Certicámara, is part of a broader global effort, with partners such as Ingram Micro and Frama also contributing to its growing presence across the Americas, Europe, and beyond.

for more information:

https://rpost.com/news/rpost-enterprise-customers-expand-in-latin-america