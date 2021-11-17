Zishta Launches Kansa Serving Bowls, Making Diwali More Pleasing This Year

Bengaluru, India, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Centuries back the Kansaras of Gujarat introduced Kansa serving bowls to the world and since then they have always been looked up to. This year, as the festive season approached, Zishta decided to launch Kansa serving bowls. These multi-functional bowls can be used to serve snacks, sweets, fruits, desserts, nuts, etc. They can also be used as a decor item or a kitchen accessory— adding style to your home.

As per the traditional value of Kansara, it is the name of a community in Western India (majorly in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh). Kansaras are experts in metallurgy and making hand-made utensils. In fact, there is a mention of the Kansaras in Ramayana. There is a belief in the local people and area that the beautiful art of making utensils and ornaments by Kansara existed since Tretayuga.

Kansa holds alkaline properties that enhances its ability to neutralise acidity of the liquid of food stored in the utensils. The Kansa Bowls by Zishta are available in a set of 2. They are made of bronze and are popularly used as dessert bowls to distribute sweets like Payasam, Halwa, Kheer and Rasgulla. The aesthetic beauty of the utensils make it a preferred choice in many households.

Zishta ensures high-quality delivery by providing their customers with hand beaten and crafted products that come with fine or sharp edges. They are created once the order is placed. The bowls hold a weight of 0.2 Kg i.e. 200-300 grams. Thus, the total weight of the set being 600 grams. Customers also shop for Kansa/ Bronze Hand Crafted Dinner Plate, Kansa Baby/ Kids Dinner Set, Kansa/ Bronze Ice Cream Bowls, Kansa Serving/ Salad Bowls, Kansa/ Bronze Serving Bowl Large With Lid And Ladle, Kansa Bronze Baby Glass and more utensils crafted from bronze.

The special hand crafted utensils are made by following both the casting model as well as ingot based hand beaten process, which results in exquisite and traditional Kansa products. All Kansa utensils are tested in a NABL accredited laboratory and comply with EU standards for Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS). The main attributes of the bowls are natural, sustainable, fair trade, handmade and leaves a social impact. Another special attribute of the bowls is that they can be used to reheat food such as curries, sabjis, kheer, gravies, etc.

The founders of Zishta, Archish Mathe Madhavan, Meera Ramakrishnan, and Varishta Sampath went beyond villages in Tamil Nadu, and also travelled to places like Maharashtra, Manipur and Telangana to look for craftsmen who could make authentic and traditional kitchenware. As of now, Zishta has a collection of over 300 kinds of utensils for their customers, ranging from bronze vessels, kansa kitchenware, coffee sets, iron tawas, neem wood cutlery and much more.

About Zishta

Zishta, a traditional kitchenware startup based in Bengaluru, offers traditional cooking utensils made using century-old crafts. Started in 2016 by Archish Mathe Madhavan, Meera Ramakrishnan, and Varishta Sampath, Zishta was initiated with the aim to revive ancient crafts used in our grandma’s kitchen. The founders traveled the nation to collaborate with different artisans who made traditional cooking utensils, kitchenware, and decor items using sustainable and environment-friendly materials such as soapstone, brass, copper, cast iron, etc. Zishta is available online via their website, other eCommerce portals and also has an offline store in Bengaluru in JP Nagar.

