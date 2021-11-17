New Children’s Book by Laura Muncie: What Love Can Do

New York, US, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Adelaide Books is proud to announce the release of the book What Love Can Do written by Laura Muncie.

Love can make your face shine bright,

and counts the twinkly stars at night.

Love is in the little things we do for others and others do for us. In this book, Laura Muncie, author, and first-time illustrator shows young readers—in a sweet and sensitive way—all the little things that love can do.

Laura Muncie grew up in Scotland where windswept countryside and kind people are in abundance. Laura started painting to relax and soon children’s characters were keeping her up at night wanting to be seen and heard. Those characters sent her on a magical journey writing and illustrating children’s books. Laura lives with her husband and 2 young children in Germany.

Book Info:

Title What Love Can Do

Author Laura Muncie

Publisher Adelaide Books

Publisher Address 244 5th Ave., D27, New York, NY 10001

Publisher Website https://adelaidebooks.org/

ISBN 978-1-955196-69-7

Price $17.60

Page Count 32

Format Hardcover

Age Range 3+