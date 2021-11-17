Ruhee Empowering Professionals & Bringing One Stop Salon to Your Doorstep

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Celebrating beauty and self-care, Ruhee is an ambitious initiative to provide an easily accessible, trusted, and user-friendly platform where multiple users can get home service salon near me by booking desired slots online. With the collaboration of trained beauty professionals for various services at home, including Facial, Clean Up, Bleach, Waxing, Pedicure, Manicure, Threading, Hair Spa, Makeup, etc., we aim to set milestones in beauty and body care service offering.

We at Ruhee are dedicated to using original, authentic and effective branded products that have gone through quality checks, have skin-friendly composition, and are super-safe. Ensuring the high-quality products being used and the best salon at home services, we make beauty routines relaxing, classy and glamorous. All our experts take care of hygiene and carry their customized kits to every customer. The top-notch quality products used by our beauticians and grooming team get delivered in one-sealed sachets and secure packaging so that we can maintain transparency and boost customer satisfaction.

Ruhee is a team of well-trained beauty experts, experienced & skilled professionals who are perfectly equipped to serve people looking for at-home beauty and salon at home Dubai. We enlist the professionals on this platform to choose them as per your requirement of services like facials, waxing, spa, threading, makeup, tan removal, etc. You can log in/register, pick the time slot, choose the person showing expertise in a specific service, and you are all set to enjoy your relaxing routine!

The Body Therapy

Your inner body needs good immunity while your outer body needs a good look & timely recreation. Ruhee will help you to look the way you want. Get a soothing body massage at your home to beautify yourself. Book your body relaxation therapy now!

Facial Therapy

Life is all about communication. A beautiful face always scales up the confidence while talking to others. Get the best offers on facial massage to revamp the quality of your facial skin. Get the best look at the comfort of your home!

Waxing the Unwanted

Don’t have time to go to a salon? Do not worry! Ruhee will help you get rid of the unwanted hairs on your body. Ruhee offers economical & safe waxing therapy at home. Be the Girl you were before the hairs!

Hair Therapy

Ruhee provides the best hair services that complement your overall personality, whether a hair spa or hair colour. Hair that is cared for good lives well. Get the best hair salon at your doorstep on a call!

Manicure & Pedicure

Nails speaks a million words, do you know that? But nails look beautiful when kept the right way. The nail artists at Ruhee provide world-class mani pedi home service that will help you get the best nails like never before.

Bleach & D-tan

Waxing and threading sound painful to some! Avoid the waxing and threading pain by opting for this effective and amazing bleach & d-tan treatment. Let your skin look brighter and prettier.