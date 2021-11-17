Distroller World Donates Neonate Babies to Nonprofit Miracle Babies World Prematurity Day Event

San Diego, USA, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Distroller World, a retail entertainment brand that exists to overwhelm the world with joy by pushing the limits of imagination and creativity through unique experiences and storytelling, donates 30 Neonate Babies to local nonprofit, Miracle Babies, in honor of World Prematurity Day to be held on November 17, 2021. Community advocates may take action alongside Distroller World by visiting miraclebabies.org and purchasing items from a shopping list to be gifted to in-need families within a care package.

Miracle Babies is a local nonprofit dedicated to uniting families with their hospitalized newborns through transportation and supportive services. Miracle Babies will be making and distributing care packages on World Prematurity Day, including the donated Neonate Babies. Families with babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) will be given care packages with essential items and resource materials like a onesie, baby wipes, baby journal, blanket and more. The items are available to support parents who spend considerable time in the NICU, performing kangaroo care (skin-to-skin bonding) and breastfeeding. Miracle Babies is working with hospitals and social workers to identify families in need and schedule drop-off appointments to help minimize contact and provide an intimate experience.

“Miracle Babies was initially founded to support the unique needs of NICU families,” said Miracle Babies, President & Founder, Dr. Sean Daneshmand. “Miracle Babies continues to assist these families in a variety of ways. The care packages are made specifically to provide the extra support these families need.”

The Distroller Neonate Babies require love and care, and help demonstrate the delicate care process similar to those of hospitalized newborns to child siblings of babies in the NICU. Each Neonate Baby is born small and fragile, and comes with special care instructions on feeding, bathing and more.

“We are honored to donate Neonate Babies to families with babies in the NICU,” said Distroller Founder, Amparo “Amparin” Serrano. “World Prematurity Day is an important day for Distroller since the Neonate Babies are able to help the children with siblings in the NICU better understand their care process and needs through play.”

For more information on Miracle Babies’ work to honor World Prematurity Day, please contact Miracle Babies Executive Director, Marianela Camarillo at mcamarillo@miraclebabies.org.

For more information about Distroller World, visit DistrollerUSA.com.

For more information about Miracle Babies, visit www.MiracleBabies.org.

###

About Miracle Babies

Miracle Babies is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that was founded to support NICU families. When a baby is born premature or with medical complications, that family’s life changes drastically. Stress becomes a near constant emotion, difficult decisions must be made, and life in the NICU becomes a reality. Miracle Babies’ mission is to unite families with their sick newborns through financial assistance and supportive services and to reduce pregnancy complications through prevention, education and research. For more information, visit http://www.miraclebabies.org/

About Distroller World

Distroller World is a retail entertainment brand that exists to overwhelm the world with joy by pushing the limits of imagination and creativity through unique experiences and storytelling that recognizes the extraordinary in the ordinary. We develop brands and content that explore new frontiers of design, and imaginative play concepts that create and spread joy to the world for ages 0 to 102 (not to mention we really (really) like rainbows).

Distroller was founded in 2004 in Mexico City and is the brainchild of artist and entrepreneur Amparo “Amparin” Serrano. As an artist, one of her greatest joys in life is bringing joy to others through her disruptive and innovative style of art. Distroller World is Amparin’s vision for a world overflowing with joy – where all “species” are welcome, where fun is the only required course of action, and that you stay on this course forever and ever. For more information, visit DistrollerUSA.com.