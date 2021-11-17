Bangbet Launched a Safari Racer Game Online

Nigeria, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Bangbet is one of the best online gaming platforms in Nigeria that provide a variety of online games to its users. Recently, bangbet launched a new safari racer online game on their platform. To win the corresponding rewards of this game, you need to get 3 symbols. In this game, you will see four types of spin symbols red, blue, pink, and victory symbol each having a different meaning.

You will get 5 free spins when 3 red free spin symbols appear.

You will get 10 free spins when 3 blue free spin symbols appear.

You will get 15 free spins when you get 3 pink free spin symbols to appear.

In the end, when 3 victory symbols appear, a light will glow up. You will win in this game after all the lights are lit up.

MD at the event: We aim to make “Bangbet” the best online betting platform to play sports and casino games to more gamers. We offer various interesting games like Lucky Poker, Lucky Soccer, Super Phoenix, Classic Roulette, and many other interesting games. We provide the best platform for our online gamers who want to win a big reward. Our technical team is working on its security features to secure their customer’s data. And planning to cover almost every sport and constantly we are looking for new ways to make users experience better.

Marketing Head at the event: We aim to attract new players by giving them the latest cashback offers and the ultimate welcome bonus. We always update new and exciting features to maximize the excitement of the new as well as old users. . We give cashback offer not only to new players but also to existing players. We make sure to make Bangbet stylish, quick easy, and a pleasure to use. The technical team of bangbet is always available to resolve the problems of their users.

About Bangbet

Bangbet is secure, safe and, the best betting site for cricket, gambling, and sports games in Nigeria. This betting platform is a great choice for children who want to play online games. The transitions from this platform are safe and secure. Our 24/7 customer service team is trained with professionalism, friendliness, and devotion to resolving customers’ problems.

Address: Unit No. 3343, DMCC Business Centre, Level No. 1, Jewellery & Gemplex 3, Dubai, United Arab Emirates