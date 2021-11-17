Harrison Steel opens health center to other community organizations

Lake Mary, FL, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — In order for small-town communities to thrive, residents must unite. When employers care for and accommodate their employees’ needs and organizations support organizations, the whole community will benefit.

Harrison Steel Castings Company, one of the largest employers in Attica, Indiana, is a perfect example of an organization supporting its community. The company saw an issue with lack of access to quality, affordable healthcare and partnered with WeCare tlc to establish a health center for its employees. Recently, Harrison Steel opened its health center to other local organizations to provide access to even more people.

“With no affordable, easy-to-access health centers in our community, we saw a great need for our employees. Partnering with WeCare tlc allowed us to provide a quality healthcare option for our team,” said Ed Bowen, Manager of the Total Rewards Compensation Program at Harrison Steel. “After seeing the difference this made in the lives of our employees and their families, we knew opening it to other local organizations would be a great help to our community.”

In 2010, Harrison Steel founded the Harrison Steel Collaborative Center. This decision was inspired by a number of reasons, including:

A lack of convenient, nearby access to healthcare

To remove the financial burden from seeking and managing health

To provide adjustable service offerings

To lower cost of healthcare for employees and their families

Reduce overall healthcare for the company while improving the employee and dependent experience

The reception to the health center by employees and their families was incredible. Long-term employees rely on the dependable, accessible, quality care. New hires are anxious to get themselves and their dependents covered. Rehires who have experienced the benefits of WeCare tlc are especially grateful to have access once again.

After seeing the impact the Harrison Steel Collaborative Center had among its team, Harrison Steel made the decision to open the doors and allow other organizations within the community to join. Warren County is the most recent to sign on to the health center, following Attica Consolidated School Corporation and the City of Attica.

Warren County Sheriff Department/jail, highway department, solid waste and administrative employees as well as elective officials and department heads who utilize the Warren County health insurance plan are eligible to use the Harrison Steel Collaborative Center.

The county made the decision to invest in its employees and join the Harrison Collaborative Clinic to provide quality healthcare at a convenient near-site location. Its professional doctor and staff maintain flexible hours of operations and prompt service without exception. Additionally, the clinic offers an exceptional value that, in the future, will reduce taxpayer funding.

“Our employees have been extremely enthusiastic about the opportunity to receive no-cost healthcare, medications from the dispensary and labs – all in one, local place,” said Jill Wilson, Human Resources for Warren County. “Warren County looks forward to kicking off our new Wellness Program in 2022 with Dr. Bundy and her staff.”

WeCare tlc manages 54 on or near-site healthcare centers for schools, municipals, and companies across the nation. It aims to provide exemplary health care services for patients, while keeping costs low for employers. All of its centers have adopted Bridges of Excellence standards, the highest standards across the industry.

For more information on WeCare tlc, visit https://wecaretlc.com.

