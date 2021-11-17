Delhi, India, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Due to the ongoing COVID- 19 pandemic all over the world, the market demand for online MBA courses has been raised. In India there are lots of universities and institutes which offer MBA or management courses in distance and online learning mode. Though, it can be little challenging for taking admission in top online MBA universities and institutes. But we are here to help you find the that will offer you good value and are also accredited by top universities.

Most of the working professionals, students and distant learners for doing further management studies opt for this Online MBA courses.

Working professionals will get flexible schedule to study and students or distant learners who can’t attend regular classes will get the benefit study at their own place at any time.

Online MBA programs offer you lots of specializations in various fields like business industry and management fields like Marketing, International Business, Finance, and so on.

Top Online MBA Colleges

Check the given below list of university and institutes offering Online MBA courses in India:-

DY PATIL UNIVERSITY ONLINE MANIPAL UNIVERSITY ONLINE ICFAI UNIVERSITY ONLINE JAIN UNIVERSITY ONLINE NMIMS UNIVERSITY ONLINE BHARATI VIDYAPEETH ONLINE AMITY UNIVERSITY ONLINE AMRITA VISHWA IDYAPEETHAM ONLINE PERIYAR UNIVERSITY ONLINE ALAGAPPA UNIVERSITY ONLINE

Online MBA Pros and Cons

Pros of Online MBA Courses:-

Not compulsory to attend Regular classes

Flexible schedule

Work along with studies

Cheaper than the regular courses

Easy Curriculum

Cons of Online MBA Courses:-

Does not have any support to ask any doubt or query

No social interaction with fellows to share ideas

Can’t be the part of any of the activities organized by the university or institute

Difference between Regular MBA and Distance MBA and Online MBA

Each mode of program is specially designed for the different sections of aspirants and CollegeTour is here to help you with differentiating between traditional full time/Regular MBA and Distance MBA and Online MBA:-

Regular MBA Distance MBA Online MBA It is compulsory for you to attend classes on regular basis and have to be present on time in the class It is not compulsory to be present It is not compulsory to be present You can participate in the activities organized by the university or institute No student can participate in the activities organized by the university or institute Participate in the activities organized by the university or institute on a lower level Performance in the class, Assignments, Exams Final Exams Assignments, Exams You will not get flexibility to do a job along with studies You will get flexibility to do a job along with studies You will get flexibility to do a job along with studies You have to pay a big amount of fees for your desired program Not a very expensive program and can be done at a very nominal fee. Not a very expensive program, but little expensive in comparison to distance mode program

