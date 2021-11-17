Known restaurant website maker in GA backs 2021 Father Christmas Cup

Posted on 2021-11-17 by in Sports // 0 Comments

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — A reliable and highly respected restaurant website maker in our community, has signed up as one of the principal sponsors of the widely popular soccer fundraiser 2021 Father Christmas Cup.

This year’s soccer fundraiser is scheduled for December 11 at the Atlanta Silverbacks Park.
Popmenu, who has more than happy 5,000 restaurant clients decided to bring some cheers to some of our soccer-loving community members who lost their loved ones this year.

Known restaurant website maker in GA backs 2021 Father Christmas Cup

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution