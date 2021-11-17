Known restaurant website maker in GA backs 2021 Father Christmas Cup

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — A reliable and highly respected restaurant website maker in our community, has signed up as one of the principal sponsors of the widely popular soccer fundraiser 2021 Father Christmas Cup.



This year’s soccer fundraiser is scheduled for December 11 at the Atlanta Silverbacks Park.

Popmenu, who has more than happy 5,000 restaurant clients decided to bring some cheers to some of our soccer-loving community members who lost their loved ones this year.