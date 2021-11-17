Blais Industries Sets the Pace in Global Industrial Projects

Rouyn-Noranda, QC, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Blais Industries is a renowned solution provider in the construction and maintenance of industrial infrastructures that are built to last. With decades of experience, they have become a preferred supplier for clients worldwide.

Since it was established 70 years ago, Blais Industries has become one of the strongest private Canadian companies and a provider of a comprehensive range of services, which have helped contribute to many achievements.

While there are many competitors in the sector, Blais Industries seeks to stand out above and beyond by building strong business relations and completing projects that will ensure long-term success.

Their services include providing elevator repair, maintenance and installations, carpentry, scaffolding, tank erection, mechanical and electrical, piping, customized steel structure assembly and cranes with hoisting capacities up to 65 tons.

“Cheaper does not necessarily mean cost-effectiveness,” said a company official. “Blais Industries has been building a strong reputation from one project to the next, and our quality installations have made us very popular.”

Among their latest projects was completing an electrical installation of three generators at the James Bay Development Corporation in Quebec. The project included the electrical modernization of the camp, including a synchronization cabinet for groups with the possibility of integrating a solar system. The generators were manufactured to aid quick disconnection in case of problems.

For Taseko Mines, Gibraltar Division, the company carried out a significant project at the McLeese Lake, in British Columbia. It included increasing the mine’s production in three phases by installing a 34 ‘semi-autogenous mill, mechanical equipment, including an angle conveyor requiring two “sandwich” belts, associated piping, secondary steel structure and modification work on six existing buildings mills.

Globally, Blais Industries was instrumental in the completed installation of process equipment for a new concentrator and related works for a client in Burkina Faso, Africa.

“We have become the partner of choice for clients, regardless of the size of the project, small or large, because our values are built on the desire to excel at everything we do.”

Their value-added experiences also encompass the priority of safety for everyone engaged on a project, excellent teamwork and respect for the environment in advancing its sustainability credentials.

For more information on Blais Industries and their scope of services, visit their website https://blaisindustries.com/en/. For further questions, contact: +1-819-764-3284 or email: info@blaisindustries.com.