Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market To Witness A Healthy Y-O-Y Growth During 2031

As per the latest revised report published by Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) market is anticipated to exceed a valuation of US$ 2.9 Bn globally in 2021, and expand at an impressive CAGR of more than 6% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

The market is in the growth phase of its lifecycle, registering annual growth of 4.2% from 2016 to 2020. Fact.MR anticipates significant potential in the market, owing to factors such as increasing R&D spending and growing demand for biodegradable PBT polymers.

As a sustainable alternative to petroleum-based plastics, development of bio-based plastics is one of the aspects where a bulk of R&D investments are focused. In the PBT marketplace, research & developments activities are aimed at making PBT greener and efficient by increasing bio-based content along with incorporation of innovative formulations.

As PBT applications range from automotive and electronics to other plastic-based uses, associated environmental concerns and increasing demand for bio-based solutions have led PBT manufacturers to ramp up efforts to devise biodegradable and renewable forms of PBT. Chemical industry titans such as DSM, DuPont, and BASF have introduced bio-based PBT polymers that are equally efficient as their synthetic counterparts, for multiple applications.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global PBT market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of over 6% during 2021-31, and is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 2.5 Bn in the same timeframe.

Demand for PBT is mainly driven by its increased usage in industries such as electrical and electronics, automotive, and consumer goods.

East Asia along with Europe has driven the consumption of PBT during the historical period, and cumulatively accounted for over 75% market share in 2020.

North America is one of the emerging market growing at a fast pace, and is expected to progress at a CAGR more than 5% through 2031.

On the basis of processing method, the market is projected to be dominated by the injection molding method, which will account for around 70%% market share by 2031.

Market Segments Covered in PBT Industry Analysis

By Type Reinforced Polybutylene Terephthalate 15% Reinforced (GF) Polybutylene Terephthalate 30% Reinforced (GF) Polybutylene Terephthalate 50% Reinforced (GF) Polybutylene Terephthalate >50% Reinforced (GF) Polybutylene Terephthalate Unreinforced Polybutylene Terephthalate

By Processing Method Injection Moulding Polybutylene Terephthalate Extrusion Polybutylene Terephthalate Others

By End Use Polybutylene Terephthalate for Automotive Body Panels Ignition Coil Bobbins Covered Insulations Exhaust System part Ignition System Others Polybutylene Terephthalate for Packaging Food Products Cosmetics Polybutylene Terephthalate for Electrical & Electronics Transformer Coil Bobbins Adapter Coil Bobbins Deflection Coils CRT & Potentiometer Stands Switching connectors Motor Cover and Bushings Others Polybutylene Terephthalate for Consumer Goods Sporting Goods Kitchen Appliances Others Polybutylene Terephthalate for Machinery Transport machinery parts Sewing Machines Textile Machinery Parts Power Tool Parts Others



Latest industry Analysis on Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

