78-year-old Helps Aussie Businesses & Homeless with New Career

Gold Coast, Australia, 2021-Nov-18 — /EPR Network/ — A Hervey Bay 78-year-old woman with health challenges has come out of retirement to help support the homeless and Aussie businesses, as one-third of tourism businesses fear they will be forced to close in the next three months.

While many others have retired by age 78, Anne Taylor said she feels like she is just getting started with her new www.AussieProducts.com.au store.

“Who would have thought we would still be in this situation two years after Covid where businesses are closing at an alarming rate,” Ms Taylor said.

“On January 26, 2022, we celebrate Australia Day. However, to think people celebrate while one-third of tourism businesses may be closing is a tragic situation.”

Recent Tourism and Transport Forum research shows that one in three tourism businesses are facing extinction by the end of January 2022.

It fears the lingering uncertainty on domestic and international borders will continue to cripple activity.

A survey of 500 businesses found that more than 40 per cent warned the industry would be worse off by the end of January 2022 and 29 per cent said the outlook would remain grim for the next 12 months.

The concerning projections have forced many to consider abandoning the profession, with 70 per cent exploring other sources of revenue.

Ms Taylor, who was a financial planner for 19 years, said she had sourced over 200 unique Aussie products for her website

www.AussieProducts.com.au and was passionate about helping the homeless by donating some proceeds from sales to B1G1.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reported more than 116,000 homeless Australians. It is believed that the figure is closer to 300,000 Australians and children represent more than 100,000. This data was released in 2011 but it is believed that nearly one in five of Australia’s homeless are children aged 12 years or less. These children are exposed to violence and sexual predators.

“Christmas is just around the corner and we have time now to help Aussie businesses get back on their feet by buying local,” Ms Taylor said.

“Every little bit makes a difference. Small acorns become big trees.”

My goal is to have a one-stop-shop of products from Australian suppliers on www.AussieProducts.com.au, adding to the current selection including medical sheepskin, neem products, returning boomerangs, craft, Aboriginal art on fabric (scarves, ties, hats) and organic coffee and tea beverages.

Ms Taylor has had many health challenges since she was born prematurely with pneumonia and had it about six times throughout her life. She had measles at age 3 and has been diagnosed with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) since 2000. She is on oxygen bottles 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, yet continually considers others despite her health challenges.

“Keeping active with a project where I can talk to people and stay involved in business has helped me mentally and physically to overcome a lot of problems associated with my breathing difficulties,” Ms Taylor said.

“It’s extremely important to be involved in a community where you are updated and aware of what’s going on around you. Work is important for everyone. I believe this will help you live a better, longer and more balanced life. There should never be a retirement date because too many people I know have died soon after retiring if they have nothing to look forward to.”

For more details, visit www.aussieproducts.com.au