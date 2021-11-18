Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Market Study including Growth Factors, Types and Application by regions from 2021 to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Nov 18, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Market Insights

The global hospital information systems (HIS) market is expected to be valued at USD 39.7 billion by 2025. Hospital information system market demand is expected to be high over the forecast period on account of increasing patient traffic. The need to integrate data of a single patient from all the departments in a hospital is anticipated to propel the overall industry growth. Hospital information system (HIS) is designed to fulfill the administrational needs of medical centers. It involves the integration of multiple divisions in order to manage the administration on a real time basis.

Various sections of a medical center which include laboratories, finance departments, and general administration are integrated through enterprise architecture. It also helps the physicians in tracking a patients’ past record and progress in the treatment. The increase in patient flow is the major factor driving the overall market. Increasing disease incidence has created the need to establish a sophisticated data base for patient tracking. A patient undergoes multiple therapies, treatments, and diagnosis. A Physician needs to collate all the information for further diagnosis. This need drives the demand for information system with integration of multiple wings within an organization. Such systems also help physicians to track patients past history.

Accounting is another factor which propels the demand for hospital information system. Bills from various departments are consolidated into one and therefore leading to customer satisfaction. Medical institutions have been able to process the overall cash flows at a centralized level with precision and without any delays. Such centralized cash flow management reduces the possibilities of fraud and financial data fabrication. HIS has helped to fasten the administrative process with high accuracy which includes placing orders, bookings and payment. Moreover, these applications have significantly contributed to increase overall accuracy, response time and efficiency which in turn is expected to drive its demand over the forecast period. Electronic record keeping has boosted the demand for HIS implementations. They provide a common source for patient’s health history. Doctors can easily access patient’s information, laboratory results and previous prescriptions.

HIS Delivery Mode Outlook (Market revenue in USD Billion, 2016 – 2025)

Cloud-Based Technology

On-Premises Installation

Web-Based Technology

HIS Component Outlook (Market revenue in USD Billion, 2016 – 2025)

Software

Hardware

Services

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

SAP

Philips

Infosys

Wipro

TCS

Allscripts

Cerner Corporations and many others

