nanoCAD 21 launches as an all-new CAD platform

Moscow, Russian Federation, 2021-Nov-18 — /EPR Network/ — Nanosoft razrabotka, member of Nanosoft Group, is proud to announce the release of nanoCAD 21 – a fully reengineered version of all nanoCAD products by Nanosoft. As of now it is a fully fledged engineering ecosystem – an expandable solution.

All the functionality of the former nanoCAD Plus is built into the root platform – nanoCAD 21. The complete solution consists of DWG-based CAD platform and 5 optional modules, tailored to specific needs:

* 3D module extends the nanoCAD platform with direct and parametric 3D solid modeling;

* Mechanica module supplies an array of mechanical drawing and engineering calculation utilities coupled with a vast library of standard and user-defined parts;

* Construction module handles AEC drafting utilities and a library of standard parametric elements;

* Raster module is an entirely new to nanoCAD. It provides tools that import, correct, and vectorize raster images;

* Topoplan module is also new in nanoCAD. It is utilized for digital terrain modeling.

nanoCAD 21 provides functions and power never seen before. At the same time we made it as simple to use as possible. It is an all-in-one product, download it once and purchase license for any configuration.

Previous nanoCAD products were converted to nanoCAD 21 family packed with additional modules:

* nanoCAD 21 with 3D module is the next version of nanoCAD Pro 20;

* nanoCAD 21 with the Construction module is an update to nanoCAD Construction 20;

* nanoCAD 21 with 3D and Mechanica modules is the successor to nanoCAD Mechanica 20.

New Raster module is the game changer for every engineer who needs to use legacy drawings, existing in the scanned version only. It provides scan to CAD functionality within nanoCAD.

New Topoplan module opens new opportunity for survey engineers to work in the same CAD environment as civil and other engineers – in nanoCAD.

Company website https://nanocad.com/ was completely redesigned to fit the new product family. Visit it to explore tremendous changes in nanoCAD. You will be excited – guaranteed. Don’t forget to review the full list of changes, be sure to read the “What’s New” section of the nanoCAD 21 Platform and its modules.

Availability

As of today, nanoCAD 21 can be purchased online. It is very easy to purchase or renew an existing license with a completely redesigned marketplace with a new payment system that accepts most credit cards and online payment solutions.

We keep product names as names of bundled solutions – nanoCAD Pro, nanoCAD Construction, nanoCAD Mechanica, while nanoCAD Plus is a nanoCAD 21 without modules.

All nanoCAD product subscribers are eligible for free updates to nanoCAD 21. Login into your personal account to get a new serial number and to download nanoCAD 21. Current subscription terms apply.