HoduSoft bags 2021 Contact Center Technology Award 2021 by TMC

Denver, USA, 2021-Nov-18 — /EPR Network/ — HoduSoft’s HoduCC Contact Center Software received the 2021 CUSTOMER Contact Center Technology Award by TMC. The global integrated media company TMC honors vendors and technologies that have embraced technology as a tool for customer service excellence.

In its 16th edition now, the Contact Center Technology Award presented by CUSTOMER Magazine recognizes companies who demonstrate innovation, quality, and unique features. In addition to this, these companies have a positive impact on the customer experience.

“We are delighted to receive the 2021 CUSTOMER Contact Center Technology Award by TMC. HoduCC is designed to help businesses meet the needs of today’s modern customers. Digitization and technological developments have ushered in an era of omnichannel personalization. With HoduCC, companies can take proactive steps to make customer experiences delightful,” the company Co-Founder and Chief Business Development Officer, Kartik Khambhati, said.

HoduCC is an advanced and feature-rich call and contact center software suitable for businesses of all sizes. It allows customer support teams to provide their customers with personalized and meaningful phone support within an omnichannel customer journey.

“It is a matter of pride for us to be placed among major tech players by the magazine, which has been honoring leaders in contact center technology for more than 15 years. HoduSoft strives to bring innovative solutions that help to foster long-term customer relationships and maximize customer value,” he said.

This award distinguishes their success as innovators, thought leaders, and market movers in the contact center and customer care industries.

Results of the 2021 CUSTOMER Contact Center Technology Award can be viewed in CUSTOMER Magazine online and on TMCnet.

About CUSTOMER

Since 1982, CUSTOMER magazine (formerly Customer Interaction Solutions) has been the voice of the call/contact center, CRM and teleservices industries. Through a combination of outstanding and cutting-edge original editorial, industry voices, in-depth lab reviews, and the recognition of the innovative leaders in management and technology through our highly valued awards, CUSTOMER strives to continue to be the publication that holds the quality bar high for the industry.

About HoduSoft

HoduSoft is an India-headquartered Unified Communications software maker. Incorporated in 2015, HoduSoft builds quality software products to help businesses achieve success with their communications tools. Today, HoduSoft is one of the leading VoIP software makers offering world-class communication products at unmatched value for companies of all sizes. The latest Gartner Digital Markets Report features HoduSoft’s HoduCC contact and call center software as a Category Leader and FrontRunner for call recording software. Other quality software products in the HoduSoft suite include HoduPBX, HoduBlast, and HoduConf that render personal, intelligent, and delightful customer experiences.

