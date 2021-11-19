Nashville Religion Communicators Look Back on 2021, Plan for 2022

Nashville, TN, 2021-Nov-19 — /EPR Network/ — The Religion Communicators Council (RCC) is an interfaith association of religion communicators at work in print and electronic communication, marketing and public relations. The Nashville Chapter meets monthly at rotating locations to learn about other faith traditions, learn from fellow communicators and gain professional development opportunities.

The December meeting will take place virtually, with RCC Board members for the Nashville Chapter reviewing the content of the year’s meetings and creating a plan for 2022. This has become a tradition for the Nashville Chapter, to both allow members the chance to have time for the holidays, and also plan the coming year by noting what was successful this year.

“We have excellent programming, and more good things to come,” says Julie Brinker, Communications Coordinator for the Nashville RCC and Director of Community Affairs for the Church of Scientology Nashville.

The RCC has members from every faith group and walk of life including Baha’is, Christians, Jews, Muslims, Scientologists, Sikhs, Hindus and more. The RCC, founded in 1929, is an association of communications professionals who work for and with a diverse group of faith-based organizations in the areas of communications, public relations, advertising and development.

The RCC provides opportunities for communicators to learn from each other. Together, RCC members promote excellence in the communication of faith and values in the public arena. For more information about the Religion Communicators Council, visit religioncommunicators.org/nashville-chapter.