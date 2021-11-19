Randy MC releases new EP album ‘#StartAsianLove’

SO. CALIF., 2021-Nov-19 — /EPR Network/ — The songwriter and producer of modern pop music known as Randy MC has released his latest official EP album, “#StartAsianLove.” It contains six original Randy MC tracks for an approximate total listening time of 20 mins. It has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry. With undeniable hooks and a jazzy, RnB-laced style, “#StartAsianLove” showcases Randy MC as one of the most intriguing pop artists 2021 has seen.

Taiwan-born, SoCal-raised Randy MC cites as main artistic influences Jacob Collier, André Previn, Bruno Mars, Ella Fitzgerald, Oscar Peterson, and Hiromi Uehara. As this roster may suggest, Randy MC (Martono-Chai) not only has a classical training at a top music conservatory, but also a background in alt-pop, r&b, rock, jazz-fusion, afrobeat and world music. Building on this with an emphasis on textbook-perfect songwriting and surgically precise vocal work and instrumentation, “#StartAsianLove” by Randy MC has a little something for everybody.

Randy MC’s “#StartAsianLove” EP record kicks off with his sixth official single, “To Know You.” Asked to describe the overall theme of “#StartAsianLove,” Randy MC writes that as signified by the opening track, the album is “about getting to know a stranger and becoming that special friend they never had.”

The official website of Randy MC describes him as “an artist that epitomizes the very essence of the modern era,” and “a multitalented Pianist-Singer-Songwriter, Music Director, Arranger, and Teacher of Western Art and Contemporary Commercial Music.”

The artist spent seven years exploring the American South for musical inspiration, hence he proudly notes that “much of America’s diverse Southern cultures influence Randy’s compositional and playing style.” He has also said that he makes music “driven by his desire to motivate, inspire, comfort, and spread love and joy to all those that hear it,” and “believes we all have voices, and we should use it to better the world.”

Inspired by his mother, likewise an accomplished musician, Randy MC has been playing music since the age of three. Since that time, he has been performing, producing, music directing, teaching, and coaching other artists all over CA, WV, and the DMV (DC, MD, & VA) for over a decade. He offers online & in-home music lessons and coaching for artists at all levels. He has a knack for arranging and orchestrating music scores. Randy is available for solo and collaborative performances, such as weddings and concerts, as well as piano tuning and restringing. The rest of his official bio may be found at his official website (link provided below).

“In New Orleans, especially,” says Randy MC, “I had the absolute honor to vibe and play alongside the drummers in their drum circles hosted by the Congo Square Preservation Society in Louis Armstrong Park every clear-weather Sunday afternoon. This was where I found the inspiration to produce a a great chunk of my album. I connected with all kinds of artists from different socioeconomic and musical backgrounds. Some have become my friends, students, and fans who love my music.”

“#StartAsianLove” by Randy MC is available from quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, pop music fans.

