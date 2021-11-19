STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland) and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., (South Korea) these strategies have helped them strengthen their shares in the Top 10 Advanced Materials & Technologies Market

PUNE, India, 2021-Nov-19 — /EPR Network/ —

The top 10 advanced materials & technologies in electronics market is rapidly growing, with the major market players playing a crucial role in the development of the market. The market is led by players such as Broadcom Ltd. (U.S.), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., (South Korea), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (Taiwan).

The growth of the market was influenced by both organic & inorganic strategies such as partnerships, agreements & collaborations, new product launches, product development, investments and expansions during the period, 2011 to 2016. Some of the companies who adopted these strategies are Broadcom Ltd. (U.S.), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., (South Korea). These strategies have helped them strengthen their shares in the emerging markets.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland) designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a wide range of semiconductor integrated circuits and discrete devices. The company is focusing on developing its market presence in material & technology market through new product launches, product developments, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations. In 2015, the company launched the EnFilm thin-film batteries. In 2014, the company developed 1200V silicon carbide based MOSFETs (Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field Effect Transistor) for the applications in climate control devices and solar inverters. The company collaborated with Circuits Multi Projects (France) and service organizations in ICs and MEMS, to make THELMA MEMS manufacturing processes available to universities, research labs, and design firms for prototyping.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., (South Korea) along with its subsidiaries operates in the following business divisions: consumer electronics (CE), information technology and mobile communications (IM), semiconductor, and display. The company adopted strategies such as expansion, partnership agreement, product development and new product launches to gain a competitive advantage in the market. In 2015, the company started the mass production of 256-gigabit (Gb), three-dimensional (3D) Vertical NAND (V-NAND) flash memory based on 48 layers of 3-bit multilevel-cell (MLC) arrays.

Toshiba Corporation (Japan) adopted strategies such as product development, acquisitions expansions, and new product launch. In 2016, the company expanded its Yokkaichi Operations in Mie, Japan, for the production of BiCS FLASH, its proprietary 3D flash memory. In 2014, the company developed wireless power receiver IC for mobile equipment- TC7763WBG. It also developed TransferJet-Compatible 3D-Integrated Ultra-Small Module and Ultra-Thin FPC Coupler in 2014.