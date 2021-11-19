Bisphenol A Type Segment Projected to Lead the Vinyl Ester Market During the Forecast Period

PUNE, India, 2021-Nov-19 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Vinyl Ester Market by Type (Bisphenol A, Novolac, Brominated Fire Retardant, Elastomer Modified), End Use (Pipes & Tanks, Marine, Wind Energy, FGD & Precipitators, Land Transportation), and Region – Global Forecast to 2022″, is projected to grow from USD 810.6 Million in 2017 to USD 1,080.0 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2017 to 2022. The growth of the vinyl ester market is driven by the constant demand for vinyl esters from the chemical and water & wastewater treatment end-use industries. The rising demand for flue-gas desulfurization (FGD) installations due to environmental concerns has also contributed to the growth of the vinyl ester market.

The bisphenol A segment is estimated to be the largest type segment of the vinyl ester market in 2017

Based on type, the bisphenol A segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the vinyl ester market in 2017. Bisphenol A vinyl esters have excellent strength and elongation properties, thus providing impact resistance and lessening the chances of cracking. These resins are used in hand lay-up, spray-up, filament winding, SMC, and pultrusion processes because of their mechanical and chemical resistance properties. They are also used in moldings that are exposed to high static or dynamic loads like pipes, tanks, and ducts.

The pipes & tanks segment is estimated to be the largest end-use segment of the vinyl ester market in 2017

Based on end use, the pipes & tanks segment is estimated to be the largest end-use segment of the vinyl ester market in 2017. This segment is driven by the growing chemical, water & wastewater treatment, and power end-use industries in the US, China, and India. Vinyl ester is used as lining in tanks, pipes, and ducts to increase the life of capital equipment.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in the vinyl ester market during the forecast period

The replacement of traditional materials, such as steel and aluminum with vinyl ester has contributed to the growth of the vinyl ester market in the Asia Pacific region. The rising demand for vinyl ester from various industries, such as construction, transportation, automotive, and electronics is also anticipated to drive the growth of the Asia Pacific vinyl ester market in the coming years.

Key players in the vinyl ester market include Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (US), Interplastic Corporation (US), Reinchhold LLC 2 (US), Sino Polymer Co., Ltd. (China), Swancor Holding Company Limited (Taiwan), AOC, LLC (US), Showa Denko K.K. (Germany), and Polynt (Germany), among others.