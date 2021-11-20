Global Top Laminated Labels Market Industry Revenue Pockets

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Nov-18 — /EPR Network/ —

The laminated labels market is growing rapidly in accordance with the growth in the packaging market globally. Factors such as rising demand for durablelabeling solutions, growing demand in logistics, consumer durables, and pharmaceutical supplies, and growing food & beverage packaging products have contributed majorly tothe growth of the laminated labels market. The laminatedlabels marketisclassified on the basis of itscomposition, printing technology, priniting ink,form, and application. It has experienced continuous progress with regard to technological advances and innovations in the packaging industry. According to MarketsandMarkets, the global market for laminated labels, in terms of value, is estimated to reach USD 75.56 billion in 2015; it is projected to reach 94.49 billion by 2020, at a CAGR of 4.57% from 2015 to 2020.

High growth potential in emerging markets of Asia-Pacific is expected to provide new growth opportunities to players in the laminated labels market. In 2014, the Asia-pacific region accounted for the largest share in the global laminated labels market, with China being the fastest-growing market in this region. Developing countries such as China and India are projected to be emerging markets, making Asia-Pacific the highest growing in the laminated labels market. These emerging economies focus on adopting the latest technologies and manufacturing processes in various industrial segments. The growth of the laminated labels market in this region is driven by factors such as the growing food and beverage industry, the rise in demand for pharmaceuticals and consumer products, budding trend of convenient packaging, and economic development.

The food & beverage segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the laminated labels market, on the basis of end use and this trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. Growing awareness among the consumers about the sustainable products has led to an increase in the global demand of laminated labels as they offer a less expensive alternative and higher performances such as flexibility and durability.

The UV-curable ink segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment in the laminated labels market, on the basis of printing inks.Increasing environmental awareness among the consumers has led to an increase in the global demand of UV-curable inks as they are devoid of any solvents and therefore do not emit any volatile organic compounds. Also UV-curable inks can be rapidly cured and therfore help in reducing production time.

The face stock segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment in the laminated labels market, on the basis of composition.The dependence of the print quality of labels on the facestock being used has resulted in an increased market share of facestocks.

The reels segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the laminated labels market, on the basis of form and this trend is projected to continue during the forecast period.The main factor that led to the growth of labels in the form of reels is that these labels can be easily cut into any shape, while those available in sheets are restricted to squares and rectangles. Also the rate at which laminated labels are applied to a product through reels is higher, making it faster and easier as compared to sheets, thus causing the market for reels to grow at a higher rate.

The global laminated labels market is further driven by companies adopting strategies such as new product developments,mergers, acquisitions, and expansions. Mergers & acquisitions accounted for the largest share of 53% of the total strategic growth developments adopted by the key players of the laminated labels market from January 2011 to January 2016. Small-scale players also adopted this strategy to expand their businesses globally.

Leading companies are adopting different development strategies to sustain their position and gain a larger share in the market. The rising demand for flexible packaging and aseptic packaging hasencouraged companies to adopt this strategy. The global laminated labels market is dominated by major players such as 3M Company (U.S.), Coveris Holdings S.A. (Luxembourg), CCL Industries Inc. (Canada), Avery Dennison Corporation (U.S.), Constantia Flexible Group GMBH (Austria), and RR Donnelley & Sons Company (U.S.).