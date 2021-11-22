Theodolite Market Are Constantly Portraying Significant Growth Opportunities With Elevated Construction Projects And Infrastructure Developments

Growing need for precise and accurate measurements in the construction industry has led to an upsurge in the demand for theodolite devices across geographies. In addition, integration of enhanced technology in theodolite devices is projected to impact global market growth positively. Fact.MR projects the global market to represent over US$ 900 Mn by 2031-end.

As demand for constructing, infrastructure development projects, and buildings continues to surge, adoption of electronic theodolite instruments are likely to remain on the rise. Based on product, the electronics segment is projected to represent the highest revenue growth, representing compound incremental dollar opportunity of more than US$ 70 Mn by 2031-end.

As per the revised report published by Fact.MR, the global theodolite market is anticipated to surpass a valuation of US$ 6.2 Bn in 2021, and expand at a CAGR of around 5.5% over the next ten years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global theodolite market is anticipated to add 1.7X value by 2031.

Electronic theodolites capture a major chunk, equivalent to more than half of the global market share, and is set to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 780 Mn over 2021-2031.

Among the applications, construction theodolites has been the fastest-growing segment, owing to rise of the construction business globally over the past decade.

North America is set to dominate market revenue in 2021, and the market here is expected to gain 89 BPS by 2031.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, demand for theodolites was hit in 2020, which witnessed a decline of 1.3% over the 2nd and 3rd quarters of the year.

Key Market Segments Covered

By Product Electronic Theodolites Optical Theodolites Vernier Theodolites

By Application Construction Theodolites Industries Theodolites Other Applications



Key Country-wise Inclusions

US Theodolite Market

• Canada Theodolite Market Sale

• Germany Theodolite Market Production

• UK Theodolite Market Industry

• France Theodolite Market

• Spain Theodolite Market Supply-Demand

• Italy Theodolite Market Outlook

• Russia & CIS Market Analysis

• China Theodolite Market Intelligence

• India Theodolite Market Demand Assessment

• Japan Theodolite Market Supply Assessment

• ASEAN Theodolite Market Scenario

• Brazil Theodolite Market Sales Analysis

• Mexico Theodolite Market Sales Intelligence

Crucial insights in the Theodolite Market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Theodolite Market Basic overview of the Theodolite Market including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each Theodolite Market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of Theodolite Market across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Theodolite Market stakeholders.

