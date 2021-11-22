Southeast Asia Waterproofing Systems Market to Witness Exponential Growth During Forecast Period, MnM Study

The report “Southeast Asia Waterproofing Systems Market by Preformed Membranes (Modified Bitumen, PVC, TPO, and EPDM), Liquid Applied Membranes (Elastomeric, Cementitious, Bituminous), Integral Systems (Pore Blocking Admixtures, Crystalline Waterproofing Admixtures), Waterproofing Chemicals (Bitumen, Elastomers, PVC, TPO, EPDM, and Concrete) – Forecasts to 2021”, The market size of Southeast Asia waterproofing systems is estimated to grow from 3.03 Billion in 2016 to 5.35 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 14.52%. The market is driven by the rising building & construction industry, improved quality of construction, and cost-effectiveness of waterproofing chemicals.

Bitumen: The largest type segment for waterproofing chemicals

Bitumen is the most common type of waterproofing chemical used. It is extensively used in preformed membranes and coatings & LAMs as bitumen waterproofing membrane. Bituminous membranes and coatings offer exceptional waterproofing properties, and have high toughness, high resistance to water leakages, and excellent resistance to UV light. Increased government investments in commercial building & construction projects are driving the demand for waterproofing system/technology, which in turn drives the demand for bitumen, globally.

TPO: Fastest-growing market for preformed membranes

TPO membranes ensure high flexibility; cost-effectiveness; energy efficiency; durability; high resistance to UV light, ozone, and chemical exposure; low labor requirement; high strength; and environmental sustainability. These factors make it more preferable than other single ply roofing membranes. Therefore, it is the fastest-growing segment among other membranes in Southeast Asia. These membranes are gaining acceptance owing to their excellent performance and installation advantages.

Vietnam: The largest market for waterproofing in Southeast Asia

Southeast Asia, including Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, and Vietnam, has always been a strong market for waterproofing. It leads the waterproofing market with respect to demand as well as consumption. In Southeast Asia, the growth of construction activities, especially in Vietnam, is an important indicator for the waterproofing demand.

Carlisle Companies Inc. (U.S.), Soprema Group (France), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), W.R. Grace & Co (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Johns Manville (U.S.), Pidilite Industries (India), Fosroc International Ltd. (U.K.), Mapei S.p.A (Italy), Firestone Building Products (U.S.), SIKA AG (Switzerland),), GSE Environmental (U.S.), and GAF Material Corporation (U.S.) are the key players of the Southeast Asia waterproofing market.

