MarketsandMarkets™ Maintains Positive Outlook On Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Growth

The report “Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market by Type (Ortho phthalic, Isophthalic & DCPD), End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Marine, Transportation, Pipes & Tanks, Artificial Stone, Wind Energy, Electrical & Electronics) & Region – Global Forecast to 2026” The Unsaturated polyester resin market size is projected to reach USD 12.9 billion by 2026. The global unsaturated polyester resins market size will grow to USD 12.9 billion by 2026 from USD 9.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the 2021-2026 period. The driving factor for the UPR’s market is its economic price in comparison with other resins and high growth in end-use industries like Building & Construction and Wind energy.

Request a Report Sample to Gain Valuable Insights at https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=891

Building and Construction is the largest end-use industry of unsaturated polyester resin (UPR).

Building & construction is the most crucial end-use segment for the UPRs market. In emerging economies, substantial investments are being made in the infrastructure sector, propelling the development of the construction industry. The rapid expansion of the sector in the growing countries is helping in the growth of UPR’s market. The increase in the domestic market, increasing income levels & spendings, and easily available resources at low price is making APAC region the highest contributor of building & construction segment.

Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) is the fastest-growing resin segment of the Unsaturated polyester resin market.

DCPD resins have low VOC, which is the biggest reason for its increased demand. DCPD can be used as a primary base of a resin formulation or blend with orthophthalic or isophthalic resins to enhance properties. The major advantage of DCPD resins over orthophthalic resins is their lower shrinkage property, that offers superior smoothness with minimal or no visual print-through from reinforcing fibers. The increase awareness about the usage of DCPD will lead it to growth in near future.

APAC is the largest Unsaturated polyester resin (UPR) market globally.

APAC is projected to lead the unsaturated polyester resin (UPR) market and this dominance is expected to continue till 2026. The market in the region is witnessing high growth in Building & Construction, Transportation, Aerospace and Electrical & Electronics industry. The key markets in the region include China, India, South Korea, and Japan. India, China, and Indonesia are investing heavily in various end-use industries, which is likely to influence market growth.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solutions for Your Business at https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=891

The key players profiled in the Unsaturated polyester resin market report are Polynt-Reichhold Group (US), INEOS Composites (UK), Royal DSM (The Netherlands), AOC (US), and BASF SE (Germany).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com