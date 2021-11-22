Electric Hair Brush Market Segmentation By Size, Product, Application and Region, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Nov 22, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global electric hair brush market size is projected to reach USD 694.1 million by 2025, according to a new report published by Million Insights, registering a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast duration. The growing trend of hair styling among the female population influenced by fashion campaigns by YouTube, Pinterest, and Facebook is expected to promote the demand for an electric hairbrush. Moreover, the increasing aging issues led to hair fall and other problems, which, in turn, are predicted to influence the consumers to spend on these products.

Top Companies:

The key players in the electric hair brush market include Rozia; Philips; VEGA; DAFNI; GLAMFIELDS; Revlon, Inc.; Gooseberry; MiroPure; Corioliss; AsaVea; and L’Oréal S.A. The rising number of domestic suppliers in countries like India and China is predicted to limit the scope of premium brand owners of this market. Companies are increasing investment on producing advanced products with smart features coupled with convenience to the customers. In addition, the rising number of smartphone users, availability of tablets, and improved connectivity are predicted to drive the manufacturing companies to expand their products in online portals.

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-electric-hair-brush-market/request-sample

Application Insights

The professional segment held 70.8% of the revenue share in 2018. The growing number of luxury salons due to increased expenditure by salon-owners on renovation and advanced features, trendy hairstyles, and celebrity images is predicted to fuel the demand for electric hairbrushes among fashion gurus and barbers. Moreover, the rising number of shopping malls in countries like Bangladesh, Thailand, China, and India coupled with the increased middle-income groups is predicted to increase investment by salon owners to have setups inside. This will create new channels for the market growth of electric hair brushes over the years.

Personal use is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% for the period of 2019 to 2025. The trend of maintaining a good hairstyle among the female working population in countries like China, Brazil, and India is expected to drive the electric hairbrush market. Moreover, increasing awareness for new styles of straighten and curly hair influenced by social media is projected to drive the demand for these products.

Digitalization and the preference for convenient products have led to the demand for technologically advanced products. For example, L’Oréal, in January 2017, launched a smart hairbrush under the name, Kerastase Hair Coach contains sensors which aim to minimize the risks relating to split ends and hair breakage and assist the customers on hair quality and brushing patterns.

Distribution Channel Insights

The offline channel was valued at USD 350.0 million in 2018. Consumers prefer purchasing through supermarkets, appliance stores, and brand outlets as these stores provide the benefit of physical verification of the products. Moreover, the range of brands available under a single roof attracts the customers to shop from these supermarkets.

The online channel has significant potential and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% for the period 2019 to 2025 owing to an increased number of smartphone users and better internet connectivity. This promotes purchasing products such as electric hairbrushes online. Moreover, the penetration of the e-commerce sector with better features like discount coupons, cash-on-delivery, paybacks, and free-home delivery is predicted to boost the electric hairbrush market.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific is predicted to register a CAGR of 7.2% for the period of 2019 to 2025. The surge in demand is due to the increased concentration of middle-income groups who are willing to spend more on these products in countries like India and China. Furthermore, the increased concentration of beauty parlors and salons due to urbanization is also expected to contribute to the demand in these countries.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/