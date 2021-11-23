Crystal Learning Launches Singapore’s First Thai Language Academy

Singapore, 2021-Nov-23 — /EPR Network/ — As Thailand’s popularity continues to soar as a holiday destination of choice for Singaporeans, Crystal Learning has decided to launch the state’s first dedicated Thai language school.

Crystal Learning, a group of language schools in Singapore, has opened Singapore’s first dedicated, professionally managed Thai Language school – Sawadee Thai.

Emphasis will be on “conversation” – being able to speak fast is given priority over grammar. Class sizes are kept strictly limited to 8 people, and courses are eligible for SkillsFuture credits, meaning adult Singaporeans can join without spending any cash!

“Learning Thai is becoming more popular in Singapore,” said business founder Alex Lim. “Its culture is attractive, and it has always been a popular holiday destination. The school will help encourage our Thai language learners to build positive social and business relationships across cultures.”

Learning a new language such as Thai educates your mind and opens you to the possibility of getting to know new people with different perspectives. “Our lessons aren’t an academic pursuit, but you will be able to learn Thai faster and better through our small group classes.

The school offers a free trial lesson to those interested in taking up Thai and courses for beginners, intermediate and advanced students.

Since 2011, Crystal Learning has trained numerous top professionals, both foreign and local, from Fortune 500 companies in Singapore.

For more information about the chance to learn Thai with Crystal Learning, visit their website Phone: https://sawadee.edu.sg/. For further details on the course, contact: +65 675 04414 or email: han@crystal.com.sg.