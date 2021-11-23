Why everyone should buy and eat Organic food?

Gujarat, India, 2021-Nov-23 — /EPR Network/ — Although organic food sales are increasing, conventional food still controls the majority of the food market. Being prepared with essential data about organic food that consumers need to know is one of the best strategies to increase sales and develop repeat customers.

Below are some ready-to-use facts regarding organic food that will appeal to buyers, as well as some connections to additional organic information and research.

1. Healthy and Safe food:

You might have heard “Organic food isn’t any more nutritious – don’t waste your money.” An organic diet, on the other hand, boosts the intake of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and vital fatty acids.

Nutrition should not be confused with health and safety. While most studies cannot establish that organic food is more nutritious, it is considerably safer, which may translate to a healthier body that is better equipped to absorb vital nutrients.

2. Helps in making next-generation stronger:

Although it’s comforting to think of unborn babies being safe and sheltered in the womb, research from the Environmental Working Group (EWG) demonstrates that chemicals, pesticides in food, and other contaminants cross the placenta.

These pesticides and other chemicals can endanger the health of infants. Pesticides have been linked to low birth weight, birth deformities, neurological and behavioural issues, hormone dysfunction, autism, and cancer in numerous studies.

3. Keeps the water clean:

Pesticides and chemicals have no place in drinking water, lakes, or oceans, but most of the world’s water is at risk right now. Pesticides can be deposited in lakes, rivers, and reservoirs by surface water runoff from non-organic farms and other non-organic food enterprises.

Pesticides that are improperly disposed of can harm soil and drinking water systems. Many pesticides do not degrade in water and can linger in the system for years. Organic food growing techniques help to keep the water pure while also using less water, saving the earth’s water resources.

4. Offers Excellent Flavor:

Although taste is subjective, organic produce is more likely to have a fresher flavour. Because organic foods don’t include artificial preservatives, they last longer on the shelf, giving customers a fresher, better-tasting product.

Taste changes are most noticeable in prepared organic foods. Organic foods are free of chemical flavour enhancers, allowing the real flavour of the dish to show through. Try a taste comparison of organic and non-organic ketchup: organic ketchup tastes like fresh tomatoes, but conventional ketchup tastes like it was seasoned with synthetic tomato flavouring.

5. Affordable Organic Food:

Many individuals believe that organic food is prohibitively pricey. Organic food can be more expensive than non-organic food. Money, on the other hand, speaks volumes. When individuals buy organic food on a regular basis, it demonstrates consumer support for organics, and businesses will endeavour to satisfy that need with better, more competitive prices.

Buying quality organics is the only way to show the government and businesses that people care about quality, cheap organics. Your organic purchases are making a difference today and in the future. Fortunately, organics are getting cheaper for the time being. Furthermore, there are other ways to save money on organic food, such as using organic coupons or purchasing more in-season vegetables.