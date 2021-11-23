Maine Legislature, Governor & Secretary of State Served by the People

Augusta, ME, 2021-Nov-23 — /EPR Network/ — Thursday at the Capital, A total of 12,000 affidavits demanding a full forensic audit of the 2020 general election, an end to all vaccine and mask mandates and that rightful access to the Grand Jury is returned to the People to hold officials fully accountable for maladministration of the People’s business were piled in each office.

“It is obvious to thousands of people in Maine and across the country that freedom is in jeopardy. We stand upon the strength of God, the author of freedom and the Declarations and Bills of Rights found in all State Constitutions that reserve All power to the People, including the power to regulate government. We aim to wield that power to ensure the integrity of our elections and to secure fundamental rights of liberty, safety, and happiness”, states Sergei Chaparin of We the People of Maine.

Each member of the House of Representatives was initially served an affidavit during regular session, on July 19th. Over the summer every Senator, the Governor, and the Secretary of State were also served hundreds of sworn affidavits. The people demand officials respond by return affidavit within 3 days showing the constitutional provisions that gave them the authority to ignore their oath and to deny the People’s rights. After a failure to respond within 3 days the affidavits stand as truth and will be used against them as evidence of maladministration and trespass against the People.

For information, press only: Sergei Chaparin – 207-977-4500 – meaudit.org