Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Windows Released to Efficiently Find and Delete Duplicate Files on PC

Madelia, Minnesota, United States, 2021-Nov-23 — /EPR Network/ — Cisdem is happy to announce that Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Windows 2.0.0 is released. It is a duplicate file finder and remover for Windows computers.

“At Cisdem, one of our focuses is making duplicate file finder software,” said Edward Riley, Cisdem’s project manager. “The Mac version of Cisdem Duplicate Finder has been around for years and well loved by users. With our expertise and experience, we developed and released Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Windows. It’s an easy-to-use and powerful app to help Windows users get rid of duplicate files and free up space.”

What’s new in version 2.0.0?

Find duplicate files both on Internal and external hard drive.

Find duplicate files on 200+ types: video, music, photo, archive file and so on.

Advanced algorithm based to compare files accurately.

Can both detect exact identical and similar photos.

Easily find out all the unnecessary files and delete in a click.

Preview the categorized duplicates in different modes.

Batch scan multiple folders or hard drives.

Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Windows main features:

1. Find all types of duplicate files

This Windows duplicate file finder can find duplicate photos, videos, audios, documents and other types of duplicate files. It accurately identifies duplicate files based on content. In addition, it allows users to find duplicates by filename.

2. Also find similar photos

It can also find near duplicate photos, aka similar photos, and group them together for users to keep the best shots and get rid of the unnecessary ones.

3. Find duplicate files in one or more locations, internal or external

This duplicate file finder for Windows can find duplicate files in a folder/drive or across multiple folders/drives at a time. In addition to a computer’s internal hard drive, it supports external hard drive, USB flash drive and SD card etc.

4. Let users sort, preview and view the found duplicate files

The app will display the duplicate files that have been found, letting users view them all together or by file type such as Images and Music. Users can preview duplicate photos side by side or in detail.

5. Automatically select duplicate files for users to delete with a click

Cisdem Duplicate Finder will automatically and smartly mass select duplicate files for users to quickly remove with a click. It also provides multiple selection rules (such as Select Newest) to help users select. Or, users can select/deselect by hand.

6. Offer three ways to delete duplicates

There are three options when it comes to how to delete the selected duplicate files: Move to Recycle Bin (default), Move to Folder and Remove Permanently. With the Move to Recycle Bin option, users can easily restore deleted files.

7. Easy to use and customize

This app is easy to use with a simple and intuitive interface. It allows users to customize how to find and remove duplicate files. For example, users can set the app to ignore certain files and folders when it looks for duplicate files.

8. Support Windows 10 and 11

Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Windows is compatible with Windows 10 and Windows 11, 64-bit version required.

Price and availability

Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Windows 2.0.0 is available for download and purchase at https://www.cisdem.com/duplicate-finder.html. One can buy a lifetime license for 1 PC at $29.99 with lifetime free upgrades. Download the free trial at: https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-duplicatefinder.exe.

About Cisdem

Cisdem is a software company focusing on the creation of utility and multimedia software products for computers. The company is dedicated to developing high performance software to make life easier and work more productive. For more details and information, please visit https://www.cisdem.com/.