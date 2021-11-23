Keyvendors has Upgraded the Website and Ensure Offering Top Notch Home Services

Keyvendors is a One Stop Solution for Home Services

Delhi, India, 2021-Nov-23 — /EPR Network/ — When you need any services such as electrician, appliance repair, waterproofing, painting services, etc., you generally search for local technicians. Searching offline is a critical and lengthy process because you have to spend a lot of time, which you probably don’t have enough. Instead of wandering offline, ensure that you get service quickly on time at your home.

Keyvendors has changed the game of home service because it offers an online home service booking facility. No doubt, Keyvendors is a quickly mounting company, and you can get many services that you usually want.

“We have a single motto to bestow quick, quality-centric, and assured service to our customers,” said Mr. Rushan, Digital Strategist of Keyvendors.”,

Home services were not easy to book earlier because there was a lot of hassle in the online process. The worst part of booking is that you cannot rely on random professionals or guys over the internet. But Keyvendors has ensured that every professional or technician registered in the platform is genuine, experienced, and fair in their skills.

Keyvendors is not only about offering home service but also giving ease to its customer. It has deployed an in-house team as well as vendors for different services. Recently the company has started car cleaning, online beauty salon service at home, and sofa cleaning services. People appreciate us for our relentless and unfailing services. We never

One can browse a checklist of home services on the official website and mobile app. Keyvendors’ website and the app are flexible and friendly for users. It is effortless to explore services and pick that one you need.

How are Keyvendors Changing People’s Life?

The online home service packages present in the market and online platforms are costly and unsatisfactory. People always need services with budget costing. Sometimes, customers compromise with prices to get premium quality service, but they never bargain with quality.

MD Mr. Baweja Said, “That is what we are doing; we don’t let people think that we are offering service at a cheap price. Our prices are not low, but they are reasonable, and our quality is always upper standard.”

About The Company

Keyvendors is a modern home service portal that offers various services such as waterproofing, interior designing, architect, GST return and filing, carpenters, painting, AC service and repair, core cutting services, electrician, etc. plumbers, and many more. Located in Shakarpur, East Delhi, Keyvendors is a well-known business platform for professionals, technicians, and service providers. At the same time, customers can avail advantages of the Keyvendors platform by selecting a variety of services mentioned on the website.

Company Address

26 Veer Savarkar Block,

Dayanand Colony, Shakarpur Office No. 655,

Aggarwal Chamber, III rd, Delhi, 110092

Booking Contact – 9018181818

Website: https://www.keyvendors.com/