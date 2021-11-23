Prime Healthcare Receives the 2021 Speciality Healthcare Awards

Ontario, California, 2021-Nov-23 — /EPR Network/ — Healthgrades is a leading collaborative portal that connects patients, physicians and health systems to facilitate the delivery of high-quality healthcare. It provides patients with the full picture of a doctor’s qualifications, including clinical experience, hospital quality measures, and patient feedback. It is built on countless hours of meticulous research and data analytics to match high-quality care delivery with patients’ unique health needs.

It has amassed the information of over 3 million US healthcare providers and includes information on physician board certifications, procedures offered, and insurance plans accepted in specific care facilities. The company’s unique efforts to track US healthcare facilities makes it a trusted source of healthcare information and coverage plans for care providers. Thus, the Healthgrades Speciality Healthcare awards are nothing short of a spectacular achievement for healthcare facilities who receive them.

Recognizing Exceptional Clinical Excellence

Healthgrades recognizes care facilities in the United States displaying exceptional commitment to healthcare quality with its prestigious Quality and Speciality Healthcare awards. The awards acknowledge hospitals that deliver high-quality patient outcomes across commonly used hospital procedures such as surgical care, critical care, cardiac care and surgery, gastrointestinal care and bariatric surgery, including ten other specialities.

In 2021, Prime Healthcare hospitals have received 314 quality awards and 73 speciality excellence awards by Healthgrades, including 23 “America’s 100 Best by Speciality’ awards. These awards are a testament to the core values of Prime Healthcare instilled by its founder Dr. Prem Reddy M.D, the California based cardiologist.

Since its inception in 2001 by Dr. Prem Reddy, Prime Healthcare has evolved into one of the largest hospital chains in the United States, comprising 45 care facilities and 300 outpatient locations.

Consumers currently understand the importance of hospital quality more profoundly than ever before. They have become more diligent when researching care facilities to receive care. Consumers (patients) can feel more confident in choosing a healthcare facility that has been recognized for its commitment to quality care and exceptional care outcomes.” Said Brad Bowman, the Chief Medical Officer of Healthgrades.

Prime Healthcare’s Quest for Clinical Excellence

Prime Healthcare has made significant headway under Dr. Prem Reddy’s expert tutelage. It currently stands as one of the largest chains of hospitals in the United States. Prime Healthcare’s success in evidence-based clinical protocols and business leadership has catalyzed its success.

Dr Prem Reddy has secured over $1.8 billion as invested capital in Prime Healthcare in the last two decades of its existence, and his leadership team has mastered the science behind transforming failing healthcare facilities. “Patient-centred care and clinical excellence have always been at the pinnacle of our organizational goals at Prime Healthcare. The clinical awards that we receive year after year exhibit the dedication of our caregivers to our mission of providing the highest quality care, saving lives, and serving communities. “said Sunny Bhatia, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Prime Healthcare.

Committed to Improving Care Quality

Healthgrades examined close to 45 million Medicare inpatient records from nearly 4500 acute care hospitals nationwide for its speciality healthcare awards. It evaluates the performance of care facilities in over 31 common conditions. It analyses care outcomes using the data provided by 16 states in the United States, making it one of the most exhaustive healthcare evaluations in the country.

Healthgrades’ recognition of Prime Healthcare is a testament to the clinical excellence delivered by the care facilities which received the awards. The following is a list of Prime Healthcare hospitals that received recognitions.