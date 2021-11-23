Dairy Processing Equipment Market : An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

According to the report “Dairy Processing Equipment Market by type (Pasteurizers, Homogenizers, Mixers & Blenders, Separators, Evaporators & Dryers, Membrane Filtration Equipment), Mode of Operation (Automatic and Semi-Automatic), Application, and Region – Global Forecast to 2026“, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Dairy Processing Equipment Market size is estimated at USD 9.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% to reach USD 12.8 billion by 2026. The market has a promising growth potential due to several factors which include the rising production and consumption of milk and other dairy products along with increased automation in dairy product manufacturing.

Processed milk is estimated to account for the largest market share in the by application for dairy processing equipment market.

The demand for processed milk has a major contribution to the growth of the dairy processing equipment market owing to its huge consumption in tropical countries. Additionally, technological advancements and investments in the dairy industry have been the major factors that have driven the growth of the global dairy processing equipment market for processed milk.

Pasteurizers, by type is estimated to account for the largest market share of the dairy processing equipment market over the forecast period.

The concern for consuming safe dairy products has increased, especially due to the current pandemic situation of COVID-19. This has increased the demand for pasteurizers in the market. Pasteurizers are used to kill the pathogens by providing heat and cold treatment simultaneously. Pasteurizers are available in various types, like batch pasteurizers, high-temperature short time pasteurizers, and ultra-high temperature pasteurizers.

Europe is projected to be the second largest market for the forecast period.

The European region accounted for the significant share of the dairy processing equipment market and was estimated to be USD 2,527.2 million in 2021. The dairy products from the European region are exported to most of the regions of the world. Europe has granted reduced tariff preferences to a reasonable number of countries and currently, only a few match EU standards with regard to dairy product quality. By the support of logistics industries, Germany has accounted as the largest producer of milk.

According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Germany was accounted as the largest producer of milk in the EU in 2017. The logistics industry plays an important role in the German dairy sector in procuring the raw milk from the farm, supplying the processed milk and products to processors of consumer products, and reaching the retailers or distributors. According to the Global Dairy Trade Portal, cheese was the main export product of the German dairy industry in 2016 and 2017.

Key Players:

Many domestic and global players provide dairy processing equipment to improve animal health and performance. Major manufacturers have their presence in European and Asian countries. The key companies in the dairy processing equipment market are GEA Group (Germany), SPX FLOW, Inc (US), Tetra Laval International S.A. (Switzerland), Alfa Laval Corporate AB (Sweden), John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) Corporation (US). Various strategies, such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, were adopted by the key companies to remain competitive in the dairy processing equipment market.