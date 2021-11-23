Gas Chromatography Market worth $ 3.5 billion : Improved gas chromatography columns for the petroleum industry

Pune, India, 2021-Nov-23 — /EPR Network/ —

The growth in this market is driven by the increasing adoption of GC-MS, rising crude & shale oil production, increasing importance of wastewater treatment, rising food safety concerns, and growing use of chromatography tests in the drug approval process. However, the high cost of GC equipment, geopolitical issues prevailing in some countries, and shortage of skilled professionals are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

According to the new market research report “Gas Chromatography Market by Instrument (Systems, Detectors), Accessories and Consumables (Columns, Column Accessories, Pressure Regulators, Gas Generators), End-User (Oil & Gas Industry, Environmental Agencies, Pharma & Biotech), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Gas Chromatography Market is projected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2025 from USD 2.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.1%.

The global gas chromatography (GC) market study involved the extensive use of both primary and secondary sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry to identify the segmentation types, key players, competitive landscape, key market dynamics, and key strategies.

Systems accounted for the largest market share in 2019.

Based on GC instruments, the market was divided into systems, detectors, autosamplers, and fraction collectors. The systems market is subjected to account for the largest share in the GC market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to factors such as increased capability to analyze complex compounds.

The columns segment accounted for the largest share of the GC market in 2019.

Based on accessories and consumables, the GC market is divided into columns, columns accessories, autosampler accessories, flow management accessories, consumables & accessories, fittings & tubing, pressure regulators, gas generators, and other accessories. The columns segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global gas chromatography market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to factors such as improved gas chromatography columns for the petroleum industry.

Oil and gas accounted for the largest share of the GC end-user market in 2019.

The oil & gas segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global gas chromatography market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to increasing crude & shale oil production and improved gas chromatography columns for the petroleum industry.

North America will dominate the GC market during the forecast period.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global GC market. Market growth in this region is driven primarily by the increase in R&D funding, cannabis research, market for shale oil and gas, and food and agricultural industry. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is projected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The high growth rate of the region can be attributed to factors such as extensive sales generics in Japan and the development in the pharma and biotech sectors in India and China.

The global GC market is well established owing to the dominance of prominent market players such as Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), ThermoFisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Restek Corporation (US), Dani Instruments S.P.A. (Italy), Chromatotec (France), Merck KGAA (Germany), Leco Corporation (US), Scion Instruments (US), Phenomenex (US), GL Sciences(Japan), OI Analytical (US), Valco Company Instruments Inc.(US), Centurion Scientific (India), SRI Instruments (US), Skyray Instruments(US), E ChromTech Co. Ltd.(Taiwan), Trajan Scientific (Australia), and Falcon Analytical (US).

