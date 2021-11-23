Europe will Continue to be the Largest Market for Synthetic Ammonium Phosphatide Market During Forecast Period 2021-2031

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Synthetic Ammonium Phosphatide. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Synthetic Ammonium Phosphatide Market across various industries and regions.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1358

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Synthetic Ammonium Phosphatide market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Synthetic Ammonium Phosphatide



This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Synthetic Ammonium Phosphatide, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Synthetic Ammonium Phosphatide Market.

The global ammonium phosphatide market was valued at US$ 38.5 million in 2018, and it is expected to envisage5.3% y-o-y over 2018 to surpass US$ 40.5 million by the end of 2019, according to Fact.MR. The latest study published by Fact.MR assesses growth of the ammonium phosphatide market, laying bare the key factors influencing this market.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=1358

The study finds that increasing demand for ammonium phosphatides in the chocolate and confectionery will continue to drive gains in 2019 and beyond. Confectioners and chocolate manufacturers are investing in sustainable emulsifiers, and these evolutions have rubbed off on ammonium phosphatide providers as well.

“Ammonium phosphatide is gaining popularity as a vegetable-based emulsifier and stabilizer among food manufacturers, especially across the bakery and confectionery sectors. The food industry is opening doors for ammonium phosphatide as a food additive with its no allergen, no flavor, and non-GMO status. The ammonium phosphatide market is expected to witness incremental growth as most food manufacturers are adopting ammonium phosphatide as a sustainable alternative to lecithin – a soya-based emulsifier,” says the Fact.MR study.

Confectionery Industry Accounts for Over 60% Revenue Share of Ammonium Phosphatide Market

The Fact.MR study finds sales in confectionary industry account for over 60% revenue share. The study projects that a majority of confectionery manufacturers are replacing lecithin with ammonium phosphatide, owing to cost-efficiency factors.

The study finds that another important reason why confectioners are choosing ammonium phosphatide as an emulsifier over lecithin is the increasing consumer preference for low-calorie and low-fat food products. Ammonium phosphatide helps confectioners and chocolate manufacturers keep the fat content of their products under a certain limit and sync with the consumers changing requirements.

The Fact.MR study opines that confectionery will continue to remain one of the most popular applications of ammonium phosphatide, accounting for the largest revenue share in ammonium phosphatide market in the foreseeable future.

The Fact.MR study also indicates that apart from chocolate manufacturers and confectioners, ice cream manufacturers are also shifting their focus towards vegetable-based emulsifiers, stabilizers, and coating agents. All the food manufacturers are on the lookout for ways to limit their calorie content as well as manufacturing costs; ice cream manufacturers are no exception.

Demand for ammonium phosphatide is likely to surge as an ice cream coating and this is expected to influence emerging trends in the ammonium phosphatide market in the upcoming years.

Ammonium Phosphatides witness Maximum Demand as non-allergen and non-GMO Emulsifiers

The Fact.MR study opines that increasing applications of ammonium phosphatides as emulsifiers will continue to hold the largest share in revenues of the ammonium phosphatide market in the upcoming years. In 2018, over 60% of the ammonium phosphatide market revenue was attributed to its sales as emulsifiers, and Fact.MR study predicts it will continue to grow steadily in the coming decade.

Many chocolate manufacturers are replacing cocoa butter with emulsifiers, i.e. ammonium phosphatide, in order to follow a cost-effective chocolate manufacturing and enhanced molding processes. When lecithin is used as an emulsifier, it consumes much higher quantities of cocoa butter, and increasing prices of cocoa butter is forcing chocolate manufacturers to shift to much cheaper emulsifiers.

This is likely to bolster demand for ammonium phosphatides as emulsifiers, and this will continue to boost growth of the ammonium phosphatide market in the upcoming years.

The Fact.MR study provides comprehensive insights about futuristic outlook of the ammonium phosphatide market between 2018 and 2028. The study opines that the ammonium phosphatide market will grow at a healthy 6.1% CAGR to exceed US$ 69 million by the end of forecast period.

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1358

Key Question answered in the survey of Synthetic Ammonium Phosphatide market report:

Sales and Demand of Synthetic Ammonium Phosphatide

Growth of Synthetic Ammonium Phosphatide Market

Market Analysis of Synthetic Ammonium Phosphatide

Market Insights of Synthetic Ammonium Phosphatide

Key Drivers Impacting the Synthetic Ammonium Phosphatide market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Synthetic Ammonium Phosphatide market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of Synthetic Ammonium Phosphatide

More Valuable Insights on Synthetic Ammonium Phosphatide Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Synthetic Ammonium Phosphatide, Sales and Demand of Synthetic Ammonium Phosphatide, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.



Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Food & Beverages:

Protein Ice Cream Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

Coffee Fruit Extract Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

Chewable Coffee Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com